Florida State vs. Boston College: How to watch, stream, TV info, game notes, odds

Having scored 111 points and allowed 37 points in its first two games, the Florida State Seminoles football team will travel outside the state of Florida for the first time this season. Despite leaving the sunshine state, the Seminoles may still face bad weather impacts from a hurricane in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. No. 3 FSU and the Boston College Eagles are set to face off in Alumni Stadium this Saturday, with kickoff set for 12:00pm EST on ABC. That time may be subject to change, depending on Hurricane Lee.

Florida State leads the all-time series with Boston College 14-5, with the Seminoles having won the last four matchups and 11 of the last 12.

Last year’s showdown between Boston College and Florida State came in late September in Tallahassee. Trey Benson had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added a pair of touchdown runs, while Lawrance Toafili and Treshaun Ward notched one touchdown run each to give the ‘Noles four on the day. Jordan Travis passed for a then-career best 321 yards and a touchdown to Kentron Poitier.

Florida State’s defense didn’t allow the Eagles to cross midfield in the first half. QB Phil Jurkovec (now quarterbacking the Pittsburg Panthers) was picked off twice, once each by Omarion Cooper and Greedy Vance. The Seminoles wrapped up the day with a 44-14 victory over the Eagles.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 26-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, with the over/under set at 47.5.

Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles: How to watch

Date

Saturday, September 16

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State vs. Boston College: Game notes

» Florida State moved to 2-0 this season with a 66-13 win over Southern Miss in the 2023 home opener. The Seminoles posted their highest point total since a 77-6 win over Delaware State in 2017 and their most points scored against an FBS opponent since an 80-14 win vs. Idaho during the 2013 national championship season.

» After the win, Florida State moved up another spot to No. 3 in the AP poll. For the second consecutive week, FSU is second only to No. 1 Georgia with three first-place votes.

» The Seminoles extended their winning streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4th- longest active streak in the country.

» FSU has scored at least 35 points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest 35-point stretch since the 2013 national championship season.

» Florida State’s 111 points are its most through two games since 2012, when the Seminoles scored 124 total points vs. Murray State and Savannah State, and the 4th-most in program history. It is FSU’s 2nd-highest point total after playing two FBS opponents to start a season, trailing only the 115 points scored vs. Duke and at Clemson in 1995.

» The Seminoles have scored at least 31 points in three consecutive halves, adding a 31-point first half and 35-point second half vs. Southern Miss after a 31-point second half vs. No. 5 LSU. It is only the second time in program history - and first since 1988 - with three straight 31-point halves and the seventh time nationally since the beginning of the 2020 season.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-five opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-five opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan.

» Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three- touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career-high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of nine receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 21 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has held opponents to 0-for-4 on 4th-down attempts this season, tied with Michigan for the most 4th-down stops without allowing a conversion. The Seminoles held No. 5 LSU to 0-for-3 on 4th-down attempts, with two sacks, and stopped Southern Miss’ only 4th-down attempt.

» FSU’s four 4th-down conversions vs. Southern Miss are tied for the highest single-game total nationally this season.

» Florida State’s defense was feisty all night in the victory over No. 5 LSU, highlighted by holding the Tigers to 3-of-10 on 3rd-down attempts and 0-for-3 on 4th-down plays. The Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.

