The 3rd-ranked Florida State Seminoles (2-0) are traveling to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles (1-1) to open up their ACC conference schedules this Saturday, with a noon kickoff. The game is being played at BC’s Alumni Stadium for its 10th annual Red Bandanna Game and will be televised nationally on the ABC Network.

Florida State leads the all-time series with Boston College 15-5, including 8-3 at Alumni Stadium. The Seminoles have won four straight in the series, and 11 of the last 12 matchups. The Eagles’ last win in the series was a 35-3 Red Bandanna Game in 2017. Since then, three of the last four games have been decided with seven points or less.

Seminole QB Jordan Travis now ranks 7th in FSU history with 6,405 passing yards and 17th with 1,792 rushing yards. He is 6th with 51 touchdown passes and 9th with 25 touchdown runs. Travis also now ranks 2nd in program history with 77 total career touchdowns. He is 5th in total offense with 8,197 yards and 10th with 464 completions.

His 19 career wins as the starting quarterback are 10th in school history. Travis has thrown a touchdown in 14 straight games, the longest streak at FSU since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston had a passing score in 27 consecutive games in 2013-14.

Boston College sophomore transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos earned his first career start last week accounting for 270 yards of total offense, with 17-for-23 through the air for 201 yards and two touchdowns, plus 69 rushing yards on 16 carries, last week in their 3-point win against Holy Cross.

The Eagles offensive front have 135 career starts with the return of guard Christian Mahogany and the insertion of transfers Kyle Hergel (Texas State) and Logan Taylor (Virginia). Mahogany is a Preseason All-ACC and Preseason All-America pick, while appearing on the watch list for the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award.

Sixth-year linebacker Vinny DePalma is coming off an 87-tackle season which led the Eagles in 2022. Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku led Boston College with 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Florida State currently owns the longest 35+ point streak in the country at eight games. The Noles also have the 4th-longest active win streak at eight games.

Due to Hurricane Lee, kickoff time may be subject to change. To keep up to date on the latest developments with Hurricane Lee and if it might affect kickoff time, visit TN’s Hurricane Lee updates: FSU vs. Boston College on as scheduled as storm looms for all the latest.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 26-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, with the over/under set at 47.5.

Brian Pellerin (Season record: 1-1)

This is a blowout to me. I see the field slanted in Florida State’s direction as the wind likely forces both teams to run the ball alot. I don’t think FSU allows Boston College to run the ball at all like they’ve limited both Southern Miss and LSU. To me, FSU keeps the ball in BC territory a lot and is able to run this one out.

FSU 35, Boston College 7

NoleThruandThru (Season record: 2-0)

I think (hope) FSU will be able to get the ground game going early against Boston College, especially with the threat of nasty weather looming. I’d like to see more consistency in run blocking from the offensive line and I’m also looking for a calmer, more accurate Jordan Travis to show up in Boston. Look for a bounce back performance from Johnny Wilson and another end zone appearance from Keon Coleman. BC’s new quarterback Thomas Castellanos is a legitimate dual threat, but he’s also young and inexperienced. I think the defensive line will feast and force a couple of bad decisions leading to turnovers. Above all else, just stay as healthy as possible.

FSU 45, Boston College 14

TimScribble (Season record: 1-1)

I think it’s going to be ugly. Sloppy play, soggy fields, and soaked players will make this one a miserable affair. FSU out-athletes a still progressing Boston College team with hopefully zero injuries on either side.

FSU 34, BC 10

Jon Marchant (Season record: 2-0)

It’s not going to be ideal weather conditions, but I don’t see any way FSU loses this one.

FSU 45, BC 13

FrankDNole (Season record: 2-0)

Their QB rushed 16 times last week, so if FSU’s defense can contain him, it will make the win even easier.

It won’t be the same type of blowout as last week, but many second and third team players are going to get plenty of playing time in wet conditions.

FSU Seminoles 45, Boston College 17

Jordan Silversmith (Season Record: 1-1)

Mike Norvell all week did not seem to worry about the weather so neither will I. It will be a factor but not enough to change the impact of the game. Hopefully, the Florida State offense can find a way to get in a better rhythm early on, something they have not done in the last two weeks.

On defense, I am watching out for the rotation of snaps on the defensive line. With another dual-threat quarterback, there should be plenty of plays to go around up front, and I am interested to see who stands out. Ultimately, Boston College is not a good football team this year in 75 degrees and sunny or 60 degrees in a hurricane. Look for FSU to continue using their depth and get playing time for their youngsters as the game progresses. I am not going to keep making the same mistake: FSU covers Saturday.

Florida State 35 Boston College 7

Jon Loesche (Season record: 1-0)

Take care of business and get out before the storm.

Florida State 41 Boston College 10

Evenflow58 (Season record: 1-0)

The weather is a major concern here and I think that will hurt the FSU offense. BC probably(?) is better than their record will show but their still the worst team FSU has faced so far. It is on the road. The offense has been a bit disjointed early in games so hopefully they’ll come out with that resolved. To be clear the offense has not been bad early on, just not as crisp as you’d like to see it.

FSU 42, Boston College 7

LastNoleOfKrypton (Season record: 2-0)

Another red bandana game for the Seminoles but for as much respect as I have for that tradition; they should’ve picked another game. Boston College just isn’t the team that they want to be right now. Boston College has a solid secondary but the line is 26 points and I like FSU to cover.

FSU 49 , BC 13

Perry Kostidakis (Season record: 2-0)

If you want to appreciate how much things have changed over the past five years — FSU’s current win streak over Boston College started in 2018, when the unranked Seminoles upset the then-No. 22 Eagles in Tallahassee. Last year, Florida State put together its first true beatdown of an ACC opponent under Mike Norvell (unless you want to count the super weird Duke game in December of 2020), showcasing some of the potential that would go on full display as the season continued.

This year, the game serves as the Seminoles’ ACC opener and final tune-up before hitting the road to take on Clemson — while I don’t expect to see anything flashy, since tried and true basics are best when dealing with potentially hazardous weather, I wouldn’t be shocked if this game serves as FSU’s first complete game of the season (which is a hilarious thing to say when the Seminoles have won by 21 and 53 points to start the year.) Give me four rushing touchdowns, a Johnny Wilson redepemption game and Jared Verse’s first sack of the year.

FSU 38, Boston College 10

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

