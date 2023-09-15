Florida State vs. Boston College: 3 key bets for Seminoles vs. Eagles

Another game, another winning week.

Now, 5/6 on the season and two out of three last week (Game over, Florida State first-half points over), we take that momentum into conference play.

Hurricane Lee may dampen the Northeast, but our picks look ironclad going into Saturday afternoon.

Three picks, Three winners, here we go.

All lines are presented by DraftKings — as always, gamble at your own risk.

Against the Spread: Florida State -26

Florida State hasn’t only looked good in their first two weeks; they have been dominant and that’s without supposedly playing their A-game. With an average margin of victory of 37 in their first two weeks and a first-team defense that in the last four quarters allowed only 3 points, the stats match the eye test.

The offense repeated the same phrase all week, “We haven’t played our best game yet.” This comes from a group that, in their last seven games dating back to last season, scored 35 points or more. Watch out, ACC.

Boston College, meanwhile, looks just the opposite. Their first loss of the year came to an NIU team that turned around and lost to FCS Southern Illinois a week later. They survived against Holy Cross, recovering a fumble in the final minutes, or that scoreline could have looked differently. The strength of the BC roster is upfront, with likely draft picks along the offensive line and a running game that can be dynamic with a dual-threat under center. The only problem for Boston College: the Florida State defensive tackles are virtually unblockable to start the year. They are massive, physical, and fresh.

Advantage Florida State.

In the last two weeks, I thought the opposing team would cover against FSU. I won't make the same mistake three weeks in a row.

The Pick: FSU -26

Keon Coleman Over/Under 70.5 Receiving Yards

Every journalist, fan, and coach runs out of superlatives for the Michigan State transfer. After putting the country on notice with a three-touchdown performance against LSU, he followed up with the play of the weekend against USM: an Olympic-sized hurdle over the Golden Eagles cornerback.

However, he faces two issues this week that are out of his control. The weather in Chesnut Hill could look better for big-name receivers. Forecasters now believe that the eastern tilt will spare the surrounding Boston community, but its effects will be felt. 20 MPH wind does not usually equate to deep balls and long shots down the field. Mike Norvell felt confident in Jordan Travis dealing with the wind, saying the quarterback “throws a tight spiral,” but almost certainly, there will be some moderations to the gameplan.

Furthermore, unfortunately for Keon, the game is played with only one football. The wide receiver room looks at least six deep for the Seminoles, and their depth was put on display last week as 11 players caught a pass. Keon finished with three catches, and Florida State won by 53 points. There is an embarrassment of riches on the outside.

Coleman may be the most talented receiver on the team, but Alex Atkins, Norvell and Travis will spread the ball around.

The Pick: Under 70.5 Receiving Yards

Jordan Travis Over/Under 31.5 Rushing Yards

The Seminole signal-caller picked up where he left off last season. Travis makes highlight reel plays look routine, and besides a couple of dreadful mistakes against LSU, he has played clean football to start the year. Saturday afternoon will provide a test he has yet to take this year: the weather. The game plan may be changed, resulting in a game that will be won on the ground. The modifications should not phase the dual-threat quarterback. Travis has had the second-most carriers of anyone on the team in each game this season (7,6), and his legs are always a part of the playcalling. #13 continues to search for his chunk run play, as he is only averaging a little over 4 yards a carry to start the year, but he will only stay on the mat for a short time. Mike Norvell needs to get creative in a game when conditions could be a factor. The result could be plenty of runs for Travis as FSU battles the wind and tries to pull away from BC as quickly as possible.

The Pick: Over 31.5 Rushing Yards

There you go, friends, three picks, three winners; everyone enjoy Saturday afternoon!

