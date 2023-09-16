The 3rd ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles will be opening their ACC Conference schedules today at Noon, in Chestnut Hill, for BC’s 10th annual Red Bandanna Game. The game will be televised nationally on the ABC Network.
Florida State leads the all-time series with Boston College 15-5, including 8-3 at Alumni Stadium. The Seminoles have won four straight in the series, and 11 of the last 12 matchups. The Eagles’ last win in the series was a 35-3 Red Bandanna Game in 2017. Since then, three of the last four games have been decided with seven points or less.
The Seminoles are riding an eight-game winning streak, the fourth-longest in all of FBS, and have scored whenever reaching the red zone this season (10-for-10), with eight touchdowns and two field goals, and rank fourth nationally in scoring at 55.5 points per game this season.
The Eagles are 1-1 this season, with each game coming down to just three points - a 27-26 overtime loss to Northern Illinois and a 31-28 win over Holy Cross.
Sixth year linebacker Vinny DePalma’s fumble recovery with 1:10 remaining in regulation helped seal the first victory of the season for BC. QB Thomas Castellanos leads the Eagles in passing with 339 yards, rushing with 136 yards, and is responsible for five of BC’s seven touchdowns for the year.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 24.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, with the over/under set at 46.5.
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, September 16th
Time
Noon ET
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
