Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 24.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, with the over/under set at 46.5.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles Game Threads:

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

Date

Saturday, September 16th

Time

Noon ET

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.