First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

Florida State’s defense has held opponents to 0-for-4 on 4th-down attempts this season

By FrankDNole
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Boston College Eagles from Chestnut Hill will be in about 15 minutes, and is being televised nationally on the ABC Network.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

How to Watch

Date
Saturday, September 16th

Time

Noon ET

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

