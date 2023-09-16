Jordan Travis possibly injured vs. Boston College but remains in-game to start third

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was hurt on a second-quarter play vs. the Boston College Eagles, when he attempted to scramble on a third-down broken play and was tackled.

He landed on his left arm (non-throwing), possibly injuring it or his shoulder/upper body area.

No. 3 FSU leads Boston College 17-10 in the third quarter.

Travis was injured in last year’s ACC opener vs. the Louisville Cardinals, a game in which Tate Rodemaker stepped in and went 6-for-10 with 109 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.

Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles: How to watch

Date

Saturday, September 16

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network