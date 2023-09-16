“Did not play to the level we wanted:” Norvell, Hill, Lundy talk close win over Boston College

No. 3 Florida State had its first major scare of the season on Saturday, escaping its ACC opener with a close 31-29 win over the Boston College Eagles.

FSU were 26.5 point favorites heading into the game and at one point lead 31-10, but miscues in all phases of the game saw the Eagles nearly storm to a dramatic comeback victory over the Seminoles.

“Our standard is for us to come out and get better every time we take the field,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said after the game. “That did not happen today.”

“I thought both sides of the ball had moments of lapses, whether it’s focus or execution. You have got to give credit to Boston College.”

“There were times that guys started to press...there are plenty of distractions out there. There always will be. It’s about if you let them affect you.”

Hear from Norvell as well as running back Rodney Hill and linebacker DJ Lundy (the first FSU player to score a touchdown and record an interception in the same game since 1959) in their postgame interviews below.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Video via The Osceola

A full transcript will be added when it becomes available.

Linebacker DJ Lundy

Video via Noles247

Running back Rodney Hill