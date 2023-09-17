Week 4 Polls: FSU falls to No. 4 in AP, remains No. 3 in Coaches

Florida State survived a scare on the road in its ACC opener, surviving an upset bid by the Boston College Eagles that saw the Seminoles leave Chestnut Hill with just a two-point victory.

The 31-29 win served as the precursor to FSU’s highly-anticipated matchup against the Clemson Tigers, set for a noon kickoff this Saturday from Memorial Stadium.

FSU wasn’t the only team to struggle to close out an opponent on Saturday — a good bulk of top 25 teams saw tight games go late into the matchup. Amongst them: the Georgia Bulldogs in a dogfight with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns not pulling away from the Wyoming Cowboys until midway through the fourth, and the Alabama Crimson Tide not looking anywhere near impressive in a 17-3 win over the USF Bulls.

Florida State is still being slotted as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, while the Longhorns jumped FSU in the AP.

Week 4: AP Top 25

Week 4: USA Today Coaches Poll