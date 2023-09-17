 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 Polls: FSU falls to No. 4 in AP, remains No. 3 in Coaches

Florida State survived a scare ahead of major matchup vs. Clemson

By Perry Kostidakis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State survived a scare on the road in its ACC opener, surviving an upset bid by the Boston College Eagles that saw the Seminoles leave Chestnut Hill with just a two-point victory.

The 31-29 win served as the precursor to FSU’s highly-anticipated matchup against the Clemson Tigers, set for a noon kickoff this Saturday from Memorial Stadium.

FSU wasn’t the only team to struggle to close out an opponent on Saturday — a good bulk of top 25 teams saw tight games go late into the matchup. Amongst them: the Georgia Bulldogs in a dogfight with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns not pulling away from the Wyoming Cowboys until midway through the fourth, and the Alabama Crimson Tide not looking anywhere near impressive in a 17-3 win over the USF Bulls.

Florida State is still being slotted as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, while the Longhorns jumped FSU in the AP.

Week 4: AP Top 25

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. USC Trojans
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  10. Oregon Ducks
  11. Utah Utes
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Alabama Crimson Tide
  14. Oregon State Beavers
  15. Ole Miss Rebels
  16. Oklahoma Sooners
  17. North Carolina Tar Heels
  18. Duke Blue Devils
  19. Colorado Buffaloes
  20. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
  21. Washington State Cougars
  22. UCLA Bruins
  23. Tennessee Volunteers
  24. Iowa Hawkeyes
  25. Florida Gators

Week 4: USA Today Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Florida State Seminoles
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Southern California Trojans
  6. Texas Longhorns
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  10. Utah Utes
  11. Oregon Ducks
  12. Alabama Crimson Tide
  13. LSU Tigers
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. Oregon State Beavers
  16. Ole Miss Rebels
  17. North Carolina Tar Heels
  18. Duke Blue Devils
  19. Colorado Buffaloes
  20. Tennessee Volunteers
  21. Miami Hurricanes
  22. Iowa Hawkeyes
  23. Clemson Tigers
  24. Washington State Cougars
  25. UCLA Bruins

