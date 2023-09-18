Podcast: What happened vs. Boston College? Can FSU snap losing streak to Clemson?

The Florida State Seminoles got pushed to the limit by the Boston College Eagles last weekend in Chestnut Hill, but they didn’t break. The 31-29 victory left a lot to be desired as the Noles were able to put away a 21-point lead in the final 20 minutes.

At the end of the day, the most important aspect was a victory and opening conference play unblemished.

Now, they need to shake their issues from last week and be ready to put out their best effort of the season against a team that’s been a thorn in their side for the last 7 years in the Clemson Tigers on the road.

The Seminole Wrap boys — Brian Pellerin, Ben Meyerson and Jon Marchant — take a deeper look into the problems that plagued Florida State down the stretch against BC, what they can do to fix them, what Clemson can do to expose them, how FSU can exploit Clemson after their less than stellar start to the year and, of course, our predictions for the big game.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.