FSU releases projected depth chart for Clemson matchup

No. 4 Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC), after sneaking past Boston College in a near-upset, is set to take on the Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) on the road in what’s been pinpointed as one of the marquee matchups of the season.

Even with the game losing a little bit of luster following the Tigers upset loss to Duke to start the season, it should still play a major part in shaping the race for spots in the ACC Championship game.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 1.5-point favorite over Clemson heading into game week.

The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday, which you can view below.

Florida State depth chart vs. Clemson

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill or Winston Wright Jr., Keon Coleman

Tight end: Kyle Morlock

Tight end: Jaheim Bell

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. or Bless Harris

Left guard: Casey Roddick

Center: Maurice Smith or Darius Washington

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel or Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers or Bless Harris

Defensive end: Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett or Joshua Farmer

Defensive end: Patrick Payton

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach or DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Jarrian Jones or Greedy Vance

Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green

BUCK: Shyheim Brown

Safety: Akeem Dent or Kevin Knowles

Kick returner: Winston Wright Jr., Caziah Holmes

Punt returner: Keon Coleman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromanno

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info:

Florida State improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC after earning a victory at Boston College in the conference opener for both teams. The Seminoles won their conference opener for the second straight season, marking the first time FSU started 1-0 in the ACC in consecutive seasons since 2014-15.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the third consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2016 when the Seminoles were No. 4 in the preseason poll, No. 3 after week one and No. 2 after week two. The last time FSU was ranked in the top-5 in three straight in-season polls was 2014 when Florida State was No. 1 or No. 2 the entire regular season.

» The Seminoles extended their winning streak to nine games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4th-longest active streak in the country.

» FSU has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC, the 2nd-longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest 30-point stretch since the 2013 national championship season.

» Florida State’s 142 points are its most through three games since 2012, when the Seminoles scored 176 total points vs. Murray State, Savannah State and Wake Forest, and the 6th-most through three games in program history. It is FSU’s 4th-highest point total after playing three FBS opponents to start a season and most since 1995.

» The Seminoles have scored on their opening drive of a half in nine straight halves. In the six half-opening drives this season, Florida State has scored four touchdowns and two field goals and is averaging 5.7 points per drive.

» Florida State is a perfect 15-for-15 in Red Zone trips this season. The Seminoles’ 15 Red Zone trips are tied for the 2nd-highest total nationally among teams that have scored on every Red Zone opportunity this season.

» Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three- touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career-high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 11 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 25 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» The Seminoles allowed 0 tackles for loss, including sacks, in their win at Boston College. It was the first time in recorded program history FSU did not allow a TFL against an FBS opponent. The only other time FSU did not allow a tackle for loss in a game was 2012 vs. FCS Murray State.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 21 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just five touchdowns.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-five opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-five opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan.

» Florida State’s defense was feisty all night in the victory over No. 5 LSU, highlighted by holding the Tigers to 3-of-10 on 3rd-down attempts and 0-for-3 on 4th-down plays. The Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.

» FSU’s four 4th-down conversions vs. Southern Miss are tied for the highest single-game total in the ACC and 3rd- highest nationally this season.