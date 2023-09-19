Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles survived Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in a near-upset in the squad’s ACC opener.

After overcoming a slow start, No. 4 FSU saw a 21-point second-half lead nearly erased in a 31-29 victory over BC.

The Seminoles rattled off 28 straight points to lead the game 31-10 with 11:20 left on the clock in the third. From there, Florida State made mistake after mistake while the Eagles executed time and time again to cut the lead to two points before a facemask penalty allowed FSU to hang on for the win.

“Honestly, we didn’t play to the best of our ability for 60 minutes of that game,” head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday. “There were some really positive moments, but ultimately just too much inconsistency. Didn’t start the way we wanted to start defensively, gave up a couple of big plays, had a couple of communication issues, things that we worked, things that had been right in practice, and ultimately in the moment did not execute. We’ve got to continue to improve there.”

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades through Week 3:

Florida State offensive line grades through week 3 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Julian Armella n/a n/a n/a 13 56.1 77.3 n/a n/a n/a 56.10 77.30 Jeremiah Byers 60 65 51.8 56 54.7 67 60 63.5 59.1 61.07 59.30 Jaylen Early n/a n/a n/a 13 68 0 n/a n/a n/a 68.00 0.00 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 51.3 84.8 41 80 75 22 50.3 80.7 60.53 80.17 Bryson Estes n/a n/a n/a 13 68.9 76.3 n/a n/a n/a 68.90 76.30 Bless Harris 55 63.7 87.5 56 68.6 79 60 71.8 75.3 68.03 80.60 Keiondre Jones 35 60.8 83.9 15 69.8 79.3 38 79.5 52.2 70.03 71.80 Casey Roddick 60 56.3 56.2 56 68.7 81.3 60 71.3 85.5 65.43 74.33 Robert Scott 13 58.3 81.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 58.30 81.20 Thomas Shrader n/a n/a n/a 13 74.2 76.3 n/a n/a n/a 74.20 76.30 David Stickle n/a n/a n/a 18 63.4 74.9 n/a n/a n/a 63.40 74.90 Maurice Smith 68 58.6 36.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 58.60 36.20 Darius Washington 8 79.6 66.1 56 62.1 55.8 60 67.6 82.9 69.77 68.27

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play. PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

Meech had the weird split of awesome pass blocking and awful run blocking. That and only going 22 snaps screams he may not be healthy.

Darius did a good job overall at the center position.

Byers with the pedestrian performance. He’s just too raw right now, at least at this level of athleticism faced and technical prowess needed.

I think you’ll see Byers struggling with getting the right defender on his pulls.

Love what you got out of Roddick. His best game of the year.

Quality game from Harris against good defensive ends.

