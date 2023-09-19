Survey: How confident are FSU fans in Seminoles’ ACC title chances?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Florida State Seminoles football is 3-0 and the No. 4 team in the country (No. 3 in the Coaches Poll).

FSU has reached this point with a dramatic blowout win over the LSU Tigers to start the season, a 66-13 home victory over the Southern Miss Eagles, and near tragedy in a 31-29 win against the Boston College Eagles to kick off ACC play.

Now, Florida State faces what has been pinpointed by many as its biggest game of the regular season — a matchup against the Clemson Tigers on the road to securely enter the driver’s seat on the road to an ACC Championship berth.

FSU has lost seven straight to the Tigers and hasn’t won in Memorial Stadium since 2013.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 2.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 55.

Ahead of the game, we wanted to gauge how Florida State fans are feeling, namely:

1. Final Score of FSU vs. Clemson?

FSU by 14+

FSU by 7+

FSU by 3+

Clemson by 14+

Clemson by 7+

Clemson by 3+

2. How confident are you that FSU wins the ACC?

Extremely

Very

Decently

Not at all

3. Who do you expect them to play in the title game if they get there?

Clemson

North Carolina

Miami

Duke

Louisville

Other

4. Who will have a bigger game vs. Clemson, Jared Verse or Keon Coleman?

Jared Verse

Keon Coleman

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ZP32DC/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.