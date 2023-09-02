Florida State vs. LSU: 3 key over/under bets of the game

College football is back — and so is the joy of trying to predict the future via Vegas odds.

Each week, I will give everyone a look into the future on three key Florida State bets of the game — there are a few prop plays that everyone should be in on, even if this first game presents many unknowns.

All lines are presented by DraftKings — as always, gamble at your own risk.

FSU vs. LSU Final Score Over/Under: 56.5

Gone are the days of excellent college football defenses being able to keep offenses below 20 points. In the age of tempo-spread offenses, teams across the board will score and score quickly. That should be the case come Sunday night in Orlando. Although both teams boast NFL-worthy talent on the defensive side of the ball, it will be challenging to have the stamina to chase after two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game. Week one presents unique challenges for defenses not having film on transfers and new players, giving the offense an advantage. FSU and LSU averaged over 34 points a game last year, and both teams combined scored under 20 just once during the season's final six weeks. Just so you know, FSU returns 80% of their production on offense, and the Tigers bring back eight starters. Both teams will be looking to pick up where they left off last year. There may be a feeling-out period to this game, but expect a high-scoring affair after that.

The pick: Over

Jordan Travis: Over/Under 252.5 Passing Yards

Jordan Travis began his career without trusting his arm and always looking to tuck it in run when his first read was not open. No longer does he fit in that category. Travis is a true dual-threat quarterback who can equally hurt a team with his arm or legs. The Seminole signal caller increased his completion percentage yearly for the past four years and threw a career-low in interceptions. His game processing improved, and that is before the noticeable strides taken during camp to understand college defense. In conjunction with this, LSU’s most significant question mark on their defense belongs to their secondary. They brought in four new pieces on the backend to try and shore up that position group. But, it will be a tall ask for the new corners to be up to game speed against 6’7 Johnny Wilson and 6’4 Keon Coleman. Further, LSU lost their best interior pass rusher to a suspension and loves to use Harold Perkins, the team's best all-around pass rusher, as a spy. Travis threw for 260 yards in the game against LSU last year, and I expect a similar total, if not higher.

The pick: Over

Keon Coleman: Over/Under 58.5 Passing Yards:

Someone needs to be the beneficiary if Jordan Travis slings the rock all over the field Sunday night. The transfer from Michigan State should be first in line to receive the work. Coleman took over fall camp for Florida State, making highlight-reel catches look routine and constantly being a safety valve for Jordan Travis. The coaching staff pushes him every day and gives comments after every rep, knowing that the more they work with the Opelousas Lousiana, the higher his ceiling becomes. There have yet to be stats on #4 in a garnet and gold jersey, but in games against Michigan and Washington, he finished with over 100 yards, and Coleman eclipsed 75 yards in half of his games last season. Coleman may be the player that excites the coaching staff the most heading into Sunday night. There should be an emphasis on getting him the ball early and often, and I believe Coleman will back up the hype from the practice field.

The pick: Over

There you go, friends, three picks, three winners; everyone enjoy Sunday night!