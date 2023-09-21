Florida State vs. Clemson: How to watch, stream, TV info, game notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles football team, sitting at 3-0 and ranked 4th in the nation, will travel to South Carolina to take on the unranked Clemson Tigers on Saturday, with kickoff set for 12:00 pm EST on ABC. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will have the call, with Molly McGrath on the sidelines.

Florida State leads the all-time series with Clemson 20-15. The Tigers have dominated the matchup recently, winning seven straight over the Seminoles. FSU has not left Memorial Stadium with a victory since the magical 2013 title campaign.

Last year’s showdown between Clemson and Florida State in Tallahassee saw FSU mount a furious comeback attempt only to come up short. The Seminoles took an early 14-7 lead on a DJ Lundy touchdown plunge, but Clemson then ripped off 27 unanswered points to take a commanding 34-14 lead into the 4th quarter. Jordan Travis rallied the ‘Noles to two touchdown drives to get within six, but Clemson recovered an onside kick attempt to put away a 34-28 victory. That 4th quarter performance inspired FSU to go on a six-game win streak to finish the 2022 season.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 55.

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers: How to watch

Date

Saturday, September 23

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State vs. Clemson: Game notes

» Florida State improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC after earning a victory at Boston College in the conference opener for both teams. The Seminoles won their conference opener for the second straight season, marking the first time FSU started 1-0 in the ACC in consecutive seasons since 2014-15.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the third consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2016 when the Seminoles were No. 4 in the preseason poll, No. 3 after week one and No. 2 after week two. The last time FSU was ranked in the top-5 in three straight in-season polls was 2014 when Florida State was No. 1 or No. 2 the entire regular season.

» The Seminoles extended their winning streak to nine games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4th-longest active streak in the country.

» FSU has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC, the 2nd-longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest 30-point stretch since the 2013 national championship season.

» Florida State’s 142 points are its most through three games since 2012, when the Seminoles scored 176 total points vs. Murray State, Savannah State and Wake Forest, and the 6th-most through three games in program history. It is FSU’s 4th-highest point total after playing three FBS opponents to start a season and most since 1995.

» The Seminoles have scored on their opening drive of a half in nine straight halves. In the six half-opening drives this season, Florida State has scored four touchdowns and two field goals and is averaging 5.7 points per drive.

» Florida State is a perfect 15-for-15 in Red Zone trips this season. The Seminoles’ 15 Red Zone trips are tied for the 2nd-highest total nationally among teams that have scored on every Red Zone opportunity this season.

» Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three- touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career-high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 11 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 25 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» The Seminoles made 10 tackles for loss while allowing 0 TFLs, including sacks, in their win at Boston College. It was the first time in recorded program history FSU did not allow a TFL against an FBS opponent and the first time nationally a team had 10 TFLs while allowing 0 against a P5 opponent since Missouri’s 2017 win over Florida. The only other time FSU did not allow a tackle for loss in a game was 2012 vs. FCS Murray State.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 21 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just five touchdowns.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-five opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-five opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan.

» Florida State’s defense was feisty all night in the victory over No. 5 LSU, highlighted by holding the Tigers to 3-of-10 on 3rd-down attempts and 0-for-3 on 4th-down plays. The Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.

» FSU’s four 4th-down conversions vs. Southern Miss are tied for the highest single-game total in the ACC and 3rd- highest nationally this season.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.