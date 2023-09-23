The 4th-ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers will be kicking off at noon today from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., in an ACC matchup that could determine one, or both, of the participants in the ACC championship game.
This season, with the elimination of the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, the ACC Football Champion will be decided in the Championship Game between the top two postseason-eligible teams with the highest percentage of wins during the regular-season.
Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) will be looking to remain undefeated in conference play while the unranked Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) will be trying to defeat the Noles for the 8th straight time. The two teams have represented the conference in the ACC Championship Game 13 times in 14 years since 2009.
FSU has won 18 consecutive games when the Noles are in the Top 5 against unranked teams, but the home team in this series has won 15 of the last 20 games.
Florida State holds a 20-15 advantage in the series, but Clemson has a 13-6 advantage over the last 19 games, including a seven-game active winning streak.
FSU QB Jordan Travis, the only player in FSU history with at least 50 passing TDs and 25 rushing TDs, and the FSU career record holder for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback, is coming off an average 16-of-24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdown performance against Boston College.
The Seminole offensive line did not allow a tackle for loss or a sack in the Noles win against Boston College for the first time against an FBS opponent since 2012 against Murray State, while the FSU defense had a season high 10.0 TFL against the Eagles.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 55.
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers Game Threads:
- Please move to the FIRST QUARTER THREAD 15 MINUTES BEFORE KICKOFF
- At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, September 23rd
Time
Noon ET
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
