FSU announces uniform combo for matchup vs. Clemson

No. 4 Florida State is set to take on the Clemson Tigers inside Death Valley at noon in a matchup that could solidify FSU as the front-runner to claim a spot in the ACC Championship and further legitimize the Seminoles’ candidacy as a College Football Playoff contender.

FSU is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series and win in Clemson for the first time since 2013.

Ahead of the matchup, FSU announced its uniform combination for its game vs. the Tigers: white on garnet with gold helmets:

The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), garnet on white (with aforementioned white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 2-point favorite against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 55.

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers: How to watch

Date

Saturday, September 23

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State vs. Clemson: Game notes

» Florida State improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC after earning a victory at Boston College in the conference opener for both teams. The Seminoles won their conference opener for the second straight season, marking the first time FSU started 1-0 in the ACC in consecutive seasons since 2014-15.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the third consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2016 when the Seminoles were No. 4 in the preseason poll, No. 3 after week one and No. 2 after week two. The last time FSU was ranked in the top-5 in three straight in-season polls was 2014 when Florida State was No. 1 or No. 2 the entire regular season.

» The Seminoles extended their winning streak to nine games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4th-longest active streak in the country.

» FSU has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC, the 2nd-longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest 30-point stretch since the 2013 national championship season.

» Florida State’s 142 points are its most through three games since 2012, when the Seminoles scored 176 total points vs. Murray State, Savannah State and Wake Forest, and the 6th-most through three games in program history. It is FSU’s 4th-highest point total after playing three FBS opponents to start a season and most since 1995.

» The Seminoles have scored on their opening drive of a half in nine straight halves. In the six half-opening drives this season, Florida State has scored four touchdowns and two field goals and is averaging 5.7 points per drive.

» Florida State is a perfect 15-for-15 in Red Zone trips this season. The Seminoles’ 15 Red Zone trips are tied for the 2nd-highest total nationally among teams that have scored on every Red Zone opportunity this season.

» Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three- touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career-high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 11 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 25 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» The Seminoles made 10 tackles for loss while allowing 0 TFLs, including sacks, in their win at Boston College. It was the first time in recorded program history FSU did not allow a TFL against an FBS opponent and the first time nationally a team had 10 TFLs while allowing 0 against a P5 opponent since Missouri’s 2017 win over Florida. The only other time FSU did not allow a tackle for loss in a game was 2012 vs. FCS Murray State.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 21 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just five touchdowns.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-five opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-five opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan.

» Florida State’s defense was feisty all night in the victory over No. 5 LSU, highlighted by holding the Tigers to 3-of-10 on 3rd-down attempts and 0-for-3 on 4th-down plays. The Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.

» FSU’s four 4th-down conversions vs. Southern Miss are tied for the highest single-game total in the ACC and 3rd- highest nationally this season.

