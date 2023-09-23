Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 55.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers Game Threads:
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, September 23rd
Time
Noon ET
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Boston College: How to watch, stream, TV info, game notes, odds
- Depth Chart: FSU releases depth chart for game against Boston College
- 2023 Florida State Schedule Preview: Boston College-Seminoles look to continue 3-game win streak against Boston College Eagles
- Photo Gallery: Pictures from FSU’s home-opening blowout win
- Line of Scrimmage: Breaking down Florida State and Boston College with Curtis Flannery of BCInterruption
- Podcast: Breaking down FSU’s blowout win, early look at race to ACC Championship
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about how Florida State’s offensive line performed against Southern Miss
- Charter’s dispute with ESPN adds potential layer of uncertainty to college sports earnings
- FSU Practice Notes: Stepping up: News, observations from one of Johnny Wilson’s, Florida State football’s best practices of the year
- FSU Practice Notes: White Hot: News, notes from a high-intensity FSU football practice in alternate-look helmets
- College Football Week 3 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: Football runs on Deion Sanders
- FSU moves up to No. 3 in Top 25 rankings
- “I’m very proud of what I’ve seen:” Norvell, FSU players reflect on Florida State’s 66-13 win
- FSU routs Southern Mississippi: Postgame analysis from the first home win of 2023
- Hurricane Lee updates: FSU vs. Boston College on as scheduled as storm looms
- NEW RECRUITING THREAD #12 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting - OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #12
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...