Jordan Travis ties Chris Weinke for most touchdowns scored in FSU history

Quarterback Jordan Travis has further etched his name into the Florida State Seminoles record books, today tying Heisman winner and 1999 national champion Chris Weinke for the most touchdowns scored in school history at 81.

Travis earned his spot by taking it in for a score in the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers, a two-yard rush to make the score 17-14 before the half.

Earlier that quarter, he hit wide receiver Keon Coleman to earn his 80th touchdown scored at FSU.

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers: How to watch

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Halftime stats comparison: Florida State vs. Clemson

Total Yards:

Florida State: 156

Clemson: 226

Pass Yards:

Florida State: 136

Clemson: 190

Rush Yards:

Florida State: 20

Clemson: 36

Penalties:

Florida State: 2-15

Clemson: 4-40

1st Downs:

Florida State: 11

Clemson: 12

3rd Downs:

Florida State: 3-6

Clemson: 3-6

4th Downs:

Florida State: 1-1

Clemson: 1-1

Total Plays:

Florida State: 29

Clemson: 36

Avg Yds/Play:

Florida State: 5.4

Clemson: 6.3

Avg Yds/Completion:

Florida State: 11.3

Clemson: 14.6

Avg Yds/Rush:

Florida State: 1.7

Clemson: 2

Sack-Adj Rush Yd (Avg):

Florida State: 27 (2.5)

Clemson: 41 (2.4)

Red Zone:

Florida State: 2-2

Clemson: 3-3

Time of Possession:

Florida State: 13:58

Clemson: 16:02

Turnovers (Def Pts Off):

Florida State: 0 (0)

Clemson: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost:

Florida State: 0-0

Clemson: 0-0

Sacks (Def Yds):

Florida State: 1 (5)

Clemson: 1 (7)

TFL (Def Yds):