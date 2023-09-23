 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jordan Travis becomes FSU’s all-time leader in scored touchdowns

Tallahassee has a new QB Touchdown King.

By NoleThruandThru
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

There’s a new Touchdown King in Tallahassee, and he wears the #13 jersey.

Jordan Travis broke Chris Weinke’s all-time QB record for touchdowns responsible for when he found Keon Coleman for a beautiful score in overtime against the Clemson Tigers.

That was his 82nd career FSU touchdown.

Travis had tied the record by taking it in for a powerful two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to make the score 17-14 before the half.

Earlier that quarter, he hit wide receiver Keon Coleman for a seven-yard score to earn his 80th touchdown responsible for at FSU.

Travis has now accumulated 12 touchdowns, 10 through the air and two on the ground, so far this season. For his 39 game career, he now has thrown for 55 passing scores, added another 26 rushing touchdowns, and even scored once on a receiving touchdown.

Travis is now in sole possession of the record with at least eight more games remaining in his career as a Florida State Seminole. He has a litany of weapons at wide receiver and tight end, and his legs are always a threat. Can he reach triple digits? It may be a question of when, not if.

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...