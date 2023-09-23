FSU survives overtime nail-biter vs. Clemson

No. 4 Florida State took to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a matchup that has long been pinpointed as one of the most significant in the ACC (and country this season) — a faceoff against the Clemson Tigers, who experienced a slip up in the squad’s season opener against the Duke Blue Devils.

Clemson, only a two-point underdog despite the loss and an unranked status, went three-and-out on its opening drive but then scored on its next three straight, going up 10-0 before the two teams traded quick touchdowns heading into halftime.

13 play, 75 yard scoring drive for #FSU, capped off by a toss from Jordan Travis to Keon Coleman pic.twitter.com/OPgwhcONzI — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 23, 2023

Florida State knocked a field goal through to tie things up, but then a Clemson touchdown followed by an FSU punt threatened to put the game out of reach. It was then, in the closing seconds of the third quarter, Kalen DeLoach strip-sacked quarterback Cabe Klubnik and then proceeded to recover the ball and take it to the end zone, making it a 24-24 ball game.

Sack ✅

Forced fumble ✅

Recovered fumble ✅

Scoop and score ✅



Kalen DeLoach comes up clutch for #FSU



pic.twitter.com/Vdo9R3q2fg — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 23, 2023

That score held throughout the bulk of the fourth, looking to shift for a final time in Clemson’s favor as the Tigers made their way into Florida State territory. Settling for a field goal, Clemson missed a 29-yard field goal to give FSU one final chance at a win in regular time.

Jordan Travis immediately hit Johnny Wilson deep for a 25 yard catch, two plays later the two connected for a 15-yard gain. After three incomplete passes, facing fourth and 10 from the Clemson 39, Travis tried to hit Keon Coleman but failed to complete the pass (with a little extracurricular activity from the Clemson secondary contributing to that.)

Clemson ran a quick rush with Will Shipley, gaining 13 yards but letting the clock tick down to overtime.

The Tigers won the toss and deferred, giving Florida State the ball first to kick off overtime. On the second play, Travis hit Coleman for a touchdown, giving the Seminoles their first lead of the day.

Keon Coleman with this second touchdown of the day for #FSU -- this time to give the Seminoles their first lead of the day in overtimepic.twitter.com/wEJ23IMjxD — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 23, 2023

Clemson went four-and-out on the next series, giving the Seminoles the win.