Podcast: Florida State’s overtime win over Clemson puts Seminoles in driver’s seat of ACC

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy, but the Florida State Seminoles have ended their losing streak against the Clemson Tigers with a 31-24 OT win on the road.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — taped an instant reaction pod immediately following the Noles’ rivalry victory.

Loads to talk about from the gutsy win:

Jordan Travis & Keon Coleman come through on the clutch OT touchdown

Kalen DeLoach rescuing the game with a strip sack, fumble recovery TD

The FSU defense’s issues in man defense continue, especially over the middle

The rushing attack still trying to find its footing

The Noles now head into the bye week with a 4-0 record (2-0 in ACC play) with every one of their goals still in front of them, but with plenty of room to grow and improve through the bye week.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.

Game Notes, via FSU Sports Info

» With a 31-24 win at Clemson in overtime Saturday, No. 4 Florida State improved to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in the ACC and 20-6 all-time when ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, including 5-4 on the road. FSU is now 149-29 (.837) when ranked in the Top 5 and 100-6 (.943) when ranked in the Top 5 against unranked opponents, with 19 consecutive wins.

» The win snapped Clemson’s 25-game ACC home winning streak, which was the longest in the nation. The Noles are 21-15 all-time against Clemson.

» Florida State’s 10-game winning streak is the 4th-longest in the country. FSU has scored at least 30 points in all 10 games, the 2nd-longest active streak. Both streaks are FSU’s longest since the 2012-14 seasons.

» The win evened FSU’s all-time overtime record at 4-4. Mike Norvell improved to 1-1 at FSU in extra time.

» Quarterback Jordan Travis was 21-for-37 for 289 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and no turnovers. Travis’s 3rd touchdown - from 24 yards to Keon Coleman in overtime - was his 82nd total TD at FSU, a new school record.

» Travis moved to 3rd in FSU history with 8,744 yards of total offense; 6th with 6,916 passing yards; 8th with 500 career completions; tied for 8th with 26 career rushing touchdowns; and tied for 7th with 21 wins as the starting quarterback.

» Travis has thrown at least one touchdown in 16 consecutive games, the longest streak by an FSU quarterback since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston’s 27- game streak in 2013-14. He has multiple TD passes in five straight games, a career high.

» Coleman caught five passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns - his 5th and 6th of the season. Coleman has played just four games at FSU in his career and is the Noles active receiving TD leader.

» Linebacker Kalen DeLoach had a 15-yard sack on Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, forcing a fumble, recovering the fumble and returning it 56 yards for a game-tying TD in the third quarter. It was DeLoach’s first career touchdown; FSU’s second defensive TD of the year (Jarrian Jones pick-6 vs. Southern Miss); and FSU’s first scoop-and-score since Jermaine Johnson II at Clemson in 2021.

» Sophomores Patrick Payton and Joshua Farmer had FSU’s two other sacks, and Payton led FSU with 1.5 TFL. The Noles added a season-high seven pass breakups. » Johnny Wilson had a game-high 94 receiving yards. He caught a 41-yarder and a 25-yard pass and leads FSU with six 20-yard receptions this year.

» Florida State’s first touchdown came on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 6:23. It was FSU’s longest TD drive in terms of plays and time on the season. » FSU’s 173 points scored through four games are the 7th-most in school history, and 4th-most vs. all-FBS opponents.

» Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 48-yard field goal to tie the game in the third quarter. It was his longest of the season and second-longest of his career, behind a 53-yarder in 2021. He scored seven points and remains perfect on the season kicking. Clemson’s missed 29-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in the game was the first missed by an FSU opponent this year.

» Punter Alex Mastromanno boomed six punts for a 49.3 average, including a massive 59-yard punt; a 57-yard punt; a 52-yard punt; and a 51-yard punt that was downed at the 3-yard line.

» Florida State did not turn the ball over for the second time this season. Clemson entered Saturday with a takeaway in 16 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the country. The Tigers’ last home game without a takeaway was vs. Boston College in 2020.

» Clemson is now 61-3 at home since the beginning of the 2014 season. Saturday’s 31-24 loss was Clemson’s first home loss by more than one point since FSU’s 51-14 win on October 19, 2013.