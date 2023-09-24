FSU falls to No. 5 in AP Poll, still No. 4 in Coaches

Florida State Seminoles football advanced to 4-0 on the season (2-0 ACC) with a dramatic win over the Clemon Tigers (2-2, 0-2 ACC) in overtime on the road. The win at Clemson was the first since 2013, while it was FSU’s first win overall in the series since 2014.
With the 31-24 win, Florida State covered the spread as a 2-point favorite but the overall performance felt more in line with the Seminoles’ squeaked-out win over Boston College Eagles than the dominant performance seen in the season opener vs. LSU.
With Ohio State having logged an impressive top-ten win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in primetime, the Buckeyes earned enough votes to swap spots with the Texas Longhorns at No. 3 in the polls, with FSU maintaining its No. 4 spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll but falling behind the Longhorns and Buckeyes in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.
FSU is off this week for a bye, with its next matchup coming October 7 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3).
Full AP Top 25 Poll: Week 4
- Georgia Bulldogs (55)
- Michigan Wolverines (1)
- Texas Longhorns (2)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
- Florida State Seminoles (3)
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies (1)
- USC Trojans
- Oregon Ducks
- Utah Utes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Washington State Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Miami Hurricanes
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Florida Gators
- Missouri Tigers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Fresno State Bulldogs
Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 4
- Georgia Bulldogs (61)
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes (2)
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies (1)
- Oregon Ducks
- Utah Utes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Duke Blue Devils
- Washington State Cougars
- Miami Hurricanes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Missouri Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
