FSU falls to No. 5 in AP Poll, still No. 4 in Coaches

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Seminoles football advanced to 4-0 on the season (2-0 ACC) with a dramatic win over the Clemon Tigers (2-2, 0-2 ACC) in overtime on the road. The win at Clemson was the first since 2013, while it was FSU’s first win overall in the series since 2014.

With the 31-24 win, Florida State covered the spread as a 2-point favorite but the overall performance felt more in line with the Seminoles’ squeaked-out win over Boston College Eagles than the dominant performance seen in the season opener vs. LSU.

With Ohio State having logged an impressive top-ten win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in primetime, the Buckeyes earned enough votes to swap spots with the Texas Longhorns at No. 3 in the polls, with FSU maintaining its No. 4 spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll but falling behind the Longhorns and Buckeyes in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.

FSU is off this week for a bye, with its next matchup coming October 7 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3).

Full AP Top 25 Poll: Week 4

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (55)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (1)
  3. Texas Longhorns (2)
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
  5. Florida State Seminoles (3)
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions
  7. Washington Huskies (1)
  8. USC Trojans
  9. Oregon Ducks
  10. Utah Utes
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  12. Alabama Crimson Tide
  13. LSU Tigers
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. North Carolina Tar Heels
  16. Washington State Cougars
  17. Duke Blue Devils
  18. Miami Hurricanes
  19. Oregon State Beavers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. Florida Gators
  23. Missouri Tigers
  24. Kansas Jayhawks
  25. Fresno State Bulldogs

Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 4

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (61)
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2)
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies (1)
  9. Oregon Ducks
  10. Utah Utes
  11. Alabama Crimson Tide
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. North Carolina Tar Heels
  16. Duke Blue Devils
  17. Washington State Cougars
  18. Miami Hurricanes
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Oregon State Beavers
  22. Missouri Tigers
  23. Florida Gators
  24. Kansas Jayhawks
  25. Kansas State Wildcats

