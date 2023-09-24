FSU falls to No. 5 in AP Poll, still No. 4 in Coaches

Florida State Seminoles football advanced to 4-0 on the season (2-0 ACC) with a dramatic win over the Clemon Tigers (2-2, 0-2 ACC) in overtime on the road. The win at Clemson was the first since 2013, while it was FSU’s first win overall in the series since 2014.

With the 31-24 win, Florida State covered the spread as a 2-point favorite but the overall performance felt more in line with the Seminoles’ squeaked-out win over Boston College Eagles than the dominant performance seen in the season opener vs. LSU.

With Ohio State having logged an impressive top-ten win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in primetime, the Buckeyes earned enough votes to swap spots with the Texas Longhorns at No. 3 in the polls, with FSU maintaining its No. 4 spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll but falling behind the Longhorns and Buckeyes in the AP Top 25 to No. 5.

FSU is off this week for a bye, with its next matchup coming October 7 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3).

Full AP Top 25 Poll: Week 4

Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 4