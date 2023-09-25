Y’all thought we were done?

Over the offseason, TN determined the top four Florida State Seminoles in school history at each position, constructing and sculpting a positional Mount Rushmore for them as voted on by the Tomahawk Nation community.

Now that a (much-needed) bye week has arrived for the 4-0 Seminoles, it’s time to wrap this series up.

And if y’all thought that going position-by-position was difficult, it’s about to get much harder.

This week, we’re taking it to the next level.

Today we present to you the options for the Mount Rushmore of FSU offense, and we’ll reveal the results on Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring the poll for the amount Rushmore of FSU Defense, with results on Thursday.

Finally, voting will begin for the Mount Rushmore of FSU Legends on Friday, based on the results on offense and defense.

We’ll reveal the final results on Sunday after the four greatest Seminole players of all time are decided.

To make the cut for the offense and defense Mount Rushmore, each player needed to accrue at least 50% of the vote for his particular position group, whether he made the top four or not. Any eligible kickers will be folded into offense while punters will be folded into defense.

A reminder of each position’s Mount Rushmore is below, so click on the links if you need a refresher for any candidates.

The eligible players are listed next, followed by the poll.

Position results

Quarterbacks: Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, Jameis Winston, Jordan Travis

Running Backs: Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook, Greg Allen, Amp Lee

Wide Receivers: Peter Warrick, Fred Biletnikoff, Rashad Greene, Ron Sellers

Tight Ends: Nick O’Leary, Pat Carter, Lonnie Johnson, Melvin Pearsall

Offensive Tackles: Walter Jones, Alex Barron, Pat Tomberlin, Cam Erving

Interior Offensive Linemen: Rodney Hudson, Jamie Dukes, Bryan Stork, Clay Shiver

Defensive Ends: Peter Boulware, Andre Wadsworth, Reinard Wilson, Derrick Alexander

Defensive Tackles: Ron Simmons, Darnell Dockett, Corey Simon, Timmy Jernigan

Linebackers: Derrick Brooks, Marvin Jones, Sam Cowart, Paul McGowan

Cornerbacks: Terrell Buckley, Deion Sanders, Corey Sawyer, Bobby Butler

Safeties: Leroy Butler, Jalen Ramsey, Lamarcus Joyner, Derwin James

Specialists: Sebastian Janikowski, Graham Gano, Roberto Aguayo, Dustin Hopkins

Who are the top four offensive players in FSU history?

Candidates