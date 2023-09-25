 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU football: 2 Seminoles earn ACC Player of the Week honors after winning overtime thriller vs. Clemson

The Seminoles defense allowed just seven points after halftime in a comeback overtime victory against the Tigers

By TimScribble
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Naiton

After its thrilling overtime win on the road against the Clemson Tigers, the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles football team had two players recognized on this week’s ACC weekly honors list.

Kalen DeLoach, who made a game-saving sack-strip-scoop-score against the Tigers, was named ACC Linebacker of the Week while Renardo Green was named ACC Co-Defensive Back of the Week.

From the ACC release:

LINEBACKER – Kalen DeLoach, Florida State, LB, Savannah, Ga.DeLoach totaled seven tackles, including two sacks for 15 yards, one forced fumble and a recovery returned 56 yards for a touchdown. He sacked Clemson for a 15-yard loss, forced the fumble, recovered the fumble, and ran 56 yards for a game-tying touchdown as the Tigers were driving to extend the lead late in the third quarter. The FSU defense allowed just seven points after halftime in a comeback overtime victory at Clemson, snapping the Tigers’ 25-game ACC home winning streak.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACK – Renardo Green, Florida State, CB, Orlando, Fla.Green finished with seven tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup in the Seminoles’ overtime win at Clemson. The tackle-for-loss came on third-and-1 in overtime with Clemson trying to tie the game. The Noles forced an incompletion on fourth down to secure their first win versus Clemson since 2014.

