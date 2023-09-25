FSU football: 2 Seminoles earn ACC Player of the Week honors after winning overtime thriller vs. Clemson

After its thrilling overtime win on the road against the Clemson Tigers, the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles football team had two players recognized on this week’s ACC weekly honors list.

Kalen DeLoach, who made a game-saving sack-strip-scoop-score against the Tigers, was named ACC Linebacker of the Week while Renardo Green was named ACC Co-Defensive Back of the Week.

From the ACC release: