FSU vs. Virginia Tech kickoff time announced

After gauntlet to start the season that included matchup vs. two separate Tigers (LSU and Clemson) and Eagles (Boston College and Southern Miss, albeit the latter being of the Golden variety), No. 5 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is undergoing a much-needed bye week to close out September.

Next on deck for FSU is an October 7 matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokes (1-3), facing off against school for the first time since the ill-fated 2018 season opener.

A sold-out matchup, it was announced on Monday that the Seminoles’ matchup vs. the Hokies will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium.

The TV designation for the game will be announced following this weekend’s slate.

FSU leads the all-time series against Virginia Tech 23-13-1, with the most notable win in the series for Florida State being its 46-29 victory over the Michael Vick-led Hokies in the 2000 Sugar Bowl, giving the Seminoles their second national championship and the sport’s first-ever wire-to-wire championship.