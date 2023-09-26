Florida State Mount Rushmore: Who was voted as a top all-time offensive legend?

So, who made the Mount Rushmore for the all-time legendary players on offense?

Yesterday, we posted a poll for the Tomahawk Nation community to choose your top four all-time offensive Seminoles players, and today we present to you the results.

Wednesday will bring the poll for the Mount Rushmore of FSU Defensive Legends, with results on Thursday.

Voting will begin for the Mount Rushmore of FSU Legends on Friday, based on the results on offense and defense.

We’ll reveal the final results on Sunday after the four greatest Seminole players of all time are decided.

Without further ado, we present to you the Mount Rushmore of FSU Offensive Legends.

Who are the top four offensive legends in FSU history?

Quarterback Charlie Ward (85.7%)

The most decorated player in the history of college football, Charlie Ward won literally every award he was eligible for as a senior quarterback on Florida State’s 1993 National Championship team. In addition, Ward was the sparkplug on three Seminole NCAA Tournament basketball teams. A native of nearby Thomasville, Ga., Ward became Florida State’s first Heisman Trophy winner in 1993 after completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,032 yards with 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also won the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards and was named Walter Camp Player of the Year and Toyota Leader of the Year. He is only the second college football player ever to win the Sullivan Award given annually to the nation’s top amateur athlete. Ward still owned 14 FSU football records at the time of his induction into the FSU Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Peter Warrick (83.2%)

You know his name, a name that still makes opposing defensive coaches in the late 90’s wake up with night sweats. The first, and arguably most famous “make you miss” man in college football history, is Florida State’s Peter Warrick. Warrick could make three defenders miss in a phone booth; hop into another phone booth and make three more kiss the ground. As good as he was with the ball in his hands; he was equally as good without it. An excellent route runner, Warrick was almost always open by a good one to two yards. If he happened to be covered, he had no issues leaping over the top of the defender to make a catch, landing like a cat and waltzing into the end zone for a touchdown while said defender fell down in a feeble attempt to keep him from scoring. As a senior, Warrick caught 71 passes for 934 yards and eight touchdowns, averaged 13.2 yards per reception, and also ran for 96 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Warrick was a dangerous punt returner who averaged 12.6 yards on 18 returns and scored one TD. He lined up behind center several times during the season and ran for two scores while at quarterback and also threw for a touchdown. Warrick carried a school record streak of 40 straight games with at least one catch into the glorious 1999 Sugar Bowl, then dazzled by setting a then-bowl record with three touchdowns and adding a two point conversion. He was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and while his professional career didn’t match his college years, Warrick will always be among the first names mentioned whenever the debate of “Best Seminoles of All-Time” starts up.

Running back Warrick Dunn (68%)

Warrick Dunn entered Florida State a fighter, a survivor, and one of the top 10 high school football players in Louisiana, and he was an incredibly versatile weapon in the Florida State backfield from the moment he arrived on campus. His 511 rushing yards, 357 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns earned him second-team freshman All-American honors and helped push the Seminoles to their first national championship. Dunn’s electric freshman season included one of the most memorable plays in FSU history when he torched the Gators for 140 yards receiving and the touchdown that silenced the Swamp and would become known as “Ward to Dunn.” The top 100 FSU football plays: No. 4— Ward to Dunn shocks the Swamp In his sophomore season, Dunn would eclipse the thousand-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career. Adding nine more touchdowns to his name, Dunn earned 1995 Sugar Bowl MVP honors and collected more accolades after being named an All-American honorable mention by United Press International. Dunn’s junior year campaign would be his best statistically, garnering 1,242 yards rushing (averaging an astonishing 7.5 yards per carry) with 13 touchdowns. Dunn also hauled in three scores through the air, leading to selections as both an honorable mention and third-team All-American. In his final year in the garnet and gold, Dunn would again surpass 1,000 yards rushing, adding 355 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns, landing him atop FSU’s all-time touchdown leaders. Dunn’s senior year would finally see him named a first-team All-American. AD Dunn became the first back in Florida State history to record three consecutive thousand-yard rushing seasons, earning him three first-team All-ACC nods. His 3,959 rushing yards established him as FSU’s rushing leader until a kid by the name of Dalvin Cook made his way to Tallahassee. He was elected to the FSU Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and is one of just 11 Seminoles to have his number retired. He went on to rush for nearly 11,000 yards and 49 TDs in 12 NFL seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Alongside his incredible career on the gridiron, Dunn will always be remembered for overcoming incredible adversity in the loss of his mother and using that experience to fuel a lifetime of philanthropic community service. In his rookie season at Tampa Bay, founded the Homes for the Holidays program to fulfill his mother’s dream of home ownership for single-parent families. The program partners with local organizations to turn houses into homes for single-parent families through home furnishings and down-payment assistance. Since its inception, Homes for the Holidays has furnished 169 homes, provided over $800,000 in down-payment assistance, and served over 457 single parents and children.

Running back Dalvin Cook (46%)

As a high school recruit, Dalvin Cook was one of the most sought-after players in the nation. Cook lived up to the hype as a five-star recruit during his time at Florida State. All he did was rack up 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground, becoming FSU’s all-time leading rusher in only three seasons and finishing just shy of numerous other FSU RB records held by Warrick Dunn and Greg Allen. Cook ranks second in FSU history with 5,399 all-purpose yards and is seventh in ACC history (the most for any player with zero return yards). He also ranks second in ACC history in career rush yards and is the only player in the league to break 4,000 career yards in just three seasons. He ranks 11th in NCAA history for rushing yards in a player’s first three seasons. He racked up all kinds of awards in his three seasons, including the Jim Brown Award as a sophomore and unanimous All-American honors, and Orange Bowl MVP in his junior campaign. The top 100 FSU football players: No. 6— running back Dalvin Cook The top 100 FSU football plays: No. 83— Dalvin Cook shatters Louisville’s upset dreams The top 100 FSU football plays: No. 28—Dalvin Cook annihilates entire Miami defense Certainly impressive statistics, but Cook’s impact in Tallahassee goes beyond the numbers. Cook almost single-handedly carried the Seminoles through the 2016 season. The program was showing major signs of slippage under Jimbo Fisher, but Cook delayed the inevitable for a full year with his brilliant junior season, finishing the regular season with 1,765 rushing yards, 488 receiving yards (third on the team), and 20 total touchdowns. Nearly every time FSU needed magic to happen in big moments, Cook delivered. He came in clutch time and again, landing the Seminoles in the victory column in numerous games they otherwise would have squandered away.

The rest of the best:

Quarterback Jameis Winston (29%)

Quarterback Chris Weinke (23.8%)

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski (20.6%)

