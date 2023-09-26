FSU one of 2 teams with multiple games earning more than 6 million viewers in 2023

Box office Noles.

No. 5 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is ending the month of September undefeated, currently in a bye week after taking down the Clemson Tigers on the road in the Seminoles’ first win in Death Valley since 2013.

Florida State’s 31-24 overtime win over Clemson was the third-highest viewed game of a packed Week 4 slate (behind Colorado-Oregon, Ohio State-Notre Dame), earning 6.71 million viewers — a number three times the next-highest on the noon slate (Auburn-Texas A&M, 2.18 million) according to Sports Media Watch.

Related College Football TV Ratings

It was the second time this season that FSU played in a game that earned over six million viewers — the Seminoles’ 45-24 season-opening win over the now-No. 13 LSU Tigers was the second-most watched Sunday Labor Day game on record and the highest watched Sunday opener in seven years, snagging eyeballs from 9.1 million households (a number possibly affected by Disney’s now-remedied dispute with Charter Spectrum).

For reference, Florida State’s win over Boston College in week three earned 3.48 million viewers (also the highest-viewed game of the noon slot.) FSU’s win over Southern Miss was televised on the ACC Network, which the Nielsen does not measure.

Florida State is one of only two teams this season to be able to claim that benchmark, with Colorado having passed that figure each week (7.26 million, 8.73 million, 9.3 million and 10.03 million).

In 2022, Florida State was one of the most viewed teams in college football, with three different matchups in the regular season (LSU, Clemson and Florida) being amongst the top 3 watched that week and the game vs. Louisville being the most watched Friday game on ESPN in four years.

FSU’s next matchup is against the Virginia Tech Hokies on October 7, with the kickoff time recently announced as 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium.

Full AP Top 25 Poll: Week 4

Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 4