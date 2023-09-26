 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FSU one of 2 teams with multiple games earning more than 6 million viewers in 2023

Florida State’s 31-24 overtime win over Clemson was the third-highest viewed game of a packed Week 4 slate

By Tomahawk Nation News
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Box office Noles.

No. 5 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is ending the month of September undefeated, currently in a bye week after taking down the Clemson Tigers on the road in the Seminoles’ first win in Death Valley since 2013.

Florida State’s 31-24 overtime win over Clemson was the third-highest viewed game of a packed Week 4 slate (behind Colorado-Oregon, Ohio State-Notre Dame), earning 6.71 million viewers — a number three times the next-highest on the noon slate (Auburn-Texas A&M, 2.18 million) according to Sports Media Watch.

It was the second time this season that FSU played in a game that earned over six million viewers — the Seminoles’ 45-24 season-opening win over the now-No. 13 LSU Tigers was the second-most watched Sunday Labor Day game on record and the highest watched Sunday opener in seven years, snagging eyeballs from 9.1 million households (a number possibly affected by Disney’s now-remedied dispute with Charter Spectrum).

For reference, Florida State’s win over Boston College in week three earned 3.48 million viewers (also the highest-viewed game of the noon slot.) FSU’s win over Southern Miss was televised on the ACC Network, which the Nielsen does not measure.

Florida State is one of only two teams this season to be able to claim that benchmark, with Colorado having passed that figure each week (7.26 million, 8.73 million, 9.3 million and 10.03 million).

In 2022, Florida State was one of the most viewed teams in college football, with three different matchups in the regular season (LSU, Clemson and Florida) being amongst the top 3 watched that week and the game vs. Louisville being the most watched Friday game on ESPN in four years.

FSU’s next matchup is against the Virginia Tech Hokies on October 7, with the kickoff time recently announced as 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium.

Full AP Top 25 Poll: Week 4

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (55)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (1)
  3. Texas Longhorns (2)
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
  5. Florida State Seminoles (3)
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions
  7. Washington Huskies (1)
  8. USC Trojans
  9. Oregon Ducks
  10. Utah Utes
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  12. Alabama Crimson Tide
  13. LSU Tigers
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. North Carolina Tar Heels
  16. Washington State Cougars
  17. Duke Blue Devils
  18. Miami Hurricanes
  19. Oregon State Beavers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. Florida Gators
  23. Missouri Tigers
  24. Kansas Jayhawks
  25. Fresno State Bulldogs

Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 4

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (61)
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2)
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies (1)
  9. Oregon Ducks
  10. Utah Utes
  11. Alabama Crimson Tide
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. North Carolina Tar Heels
  16. Duke Blue Devils
  17. Washington State Cougars
  18. Miami Hurricanes
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Oregon State Beavers
  22. Missouri Tigers
  23. Florida Gators
  24. Kansas Jayhawks
  25. Kansas State Wildcats

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...