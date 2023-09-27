Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles moved to a perfect 4-0 on the season after their overtime win against the Clemson Tigers.

Though the Seminoles came away with the win, the FSU offense struggled against a strong Clemson defensive front. The Florida State stable of running backs managed only 22 yards on the ground and quarterback Jordan Travis was sacked twice on the afternoon. But the line held up when it needed to, allowing Travis to connect with Keon Coleman in the endzone on the first possession of overtime, which turned out to ultimately be the game winner.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades through Week 4:

Florida State offensive line grades through week 4 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Julian Armella n/a n/a n/a 13 56.1 77.3 n/a n/a n/a 56.10 77.30 Jeremiah Byers 60 65 51.8 56 54.7 67 60 63.5 59.1 52 52.9 45.1 59.03 55.75 Jaylen Early n/a n/a n/a 13 68 0 n/a n/a n/a 68.00 0.00 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 51.3 84.8 41 80 75 22 50.3 80.7 44 59.2 74.1 60.20 78.65 Bryson Estes n/a n/a n/a 13 68.9 76.3 n/a n/a n/a 68.90 76.30 Bless Harris 55 63.7 87.5 56 68.6 79 60 71.8 75.3 62 48.4 91.4 63.13 83.30 Keiondre Jones 35 60.8 83.9 15 69.8 79.3 38 79.5 52.2 18 55.3 69.9 66.35 71.33 Casey Roddick 60 56.3 56.2 56 68.7 81.3 60 71.3 85.5 62 44.3 55.4 60.15 69.60 Robert Scott 13 58.3 81.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 58.30 81.20 Thomas Shrader n/a n/a n/a 13 74.2 76.3 n/a n/a n/a 74.20 76.30 David Stickle n/a n/a n/a 18 63.4 74.9 n/a n/a n/a 63.40 74.90 Maurice Smith 68 58.6 36.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 61 58.3 61.9 58.45 49.05 Darius Washington 8 79.6 66.1 56 62.1 55.8 60 67.6 82.9 11 60.0 86.6 67.33 72.85

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play. PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

I always consider the quality of the opposition in these per-game PFF scores. Saying that, even as good as Clemson’s front is, these run blocking numbers are abysmal. I think the noise and silent count delayed the already slow-developing counter runs to the point that the second puller was muddying the running back’s choice to stick it in or bounce it. This allowed the backside defenders to penetrate.

Encouraging to see the quality of Darius Washington’s play as a backup.

The eyeball test showed Byers got worked all game, as does the blocking score. I still think he is a good player, he was just outclassed by an opponent. Reminds me of Cam Erving vs. Vic Beasley in 2014.

Not sure if it is health related, but Meech (ignoring USM) has not played every single snap on offense. That is interesting because I do not think he is playing poorly or that his backup is forcing him to the bench. Might be a load management for an older player.

@Ricobert11 can be found on Twitter providing analysis on all things Florida State and weather.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) is a sports analytic company that focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League(NFL) and NCAA Division-1 football in the United States. PFF produces 0–100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting, and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.