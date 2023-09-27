Noles News: Which conference has been college football’s best so far in 2023?

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

With the SEC in a bit of a downswing this season, there’s been a clamor to determine which conference is tops in 2023.

The Pac-12 is getting plenty of love in what is likely its last-ever season, fielding four of the current top ten teams (No. 7 Washington, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Oregon, No. 10 Utah) the Big Ten has the usual power trio of Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State and the ACC has six unbeaten teams, four of whom are ranked (No. 5 FSU, No. 15 UNC, No. 17 Duke, No. 18 Miami).

Who ya got?

You know one conversation virtually nobody is having? The ACC is the only conference with six undefeated teams. The last time that happened through four weeks? The SEC in 2012. Heck of a start for a league many thought was on its last legs a month ago https://t.co/3pcNRX3JSX — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 26, 2023

We have 27 unbeatens left. (It'll be about 21 at the end of Week 5.) I ranked them. And I'm just saying, there aren't that many good seats left on the Husky bandwagon...https://t.co/saP4hoM7O7 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 26, 2023

In a continuation of our offseason series we’re having you, dear Tomahawk Nation reader, vote on the best all-time Seminoles on each side of the ball to determine the Mount Rushmore of former Florida State offensive and defensive players.

Yesterday, we got our first batch — offense, which saw Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick, Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook earn spots.

FSU made its way back out onto the practice field on Tuesday, getting in a light but intense day of work as it looks to get healthy over the bye.

Even during a bye week, the Seminoles came out with their usual energy and intensity in their first action since defeating Clemson on Saturday. There were no black jerseys on the scout team today, and practice finished earlier than usual; even with the importance of keeping focus and energy high, this week is essential for the Seminoles to get the chance to rest up and get their legs back underneath them. A visibly pleased Norvell met with the media after saying he felt today “was a really good day...proud of players... they worked at a really high level.” It would be easy for the Seminoles to loaf through the first practice after an emotional win, but that word is not in the team dictionary.

Florida State is one of only two teams this season (along with Colorado) to be featured in games earning over six million TV viewers. The Seminoles’ 45-24 season-opening win over the now-No. 13 LSU Tigers was the second-most watched Sunday Labor Day game on record and the highest watched Sunday opener in seven years, snagging eyeballs from 9.1 million households while last week’s 31-24 overtime win over Clemson was the third-highest viewed game of a packed Week 4 slate (behind Colorado-Oregon, Ohio State-Notre Dame), earning 6.71 million viewers — a number three times the next-highest on the noon slate (Auburn-Texas A&M, 2.18 million) according to Sports Media Watch.

He’s overshadowed in media by big names on @FSUFootball roster (QB Travis, DE Verse, RB Benson, WR Wilson) and other portal studs (TE Bell, WR Coleman) but Western Michigan transfer DT Braden Fiske has been huge addition to this loaded Seminoles squad.



NFL scouting reports will… https://t.co/lTgUOkuNsB pic.twitter.com/BZMKP4DXZ4 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 26, 2023

#FloridaState WR Johnny Wilson makes catches like this every week



Scouts differ on his future NFL role, but his ball skills, physicality, and finishing vertically and in-traffic are undeniable



He’s a part of probably the country’s best WR room (shoutout @r81dugans)#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/6IH2ngGiiA — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 26, 2023

“I love this football team more than anything in the world.”



“Jordan Travis is a great quarterback.”



“Jordan Travis is the star of the show…he’s only going to get better.”https://t.co/e0CgvBswxm#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HAg7MXdwR8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 26, 2023

Highest graded ACC Edge Rusher in Week 4:



Jared Verse: 83.0 pic.twitter.com/twqsN5NS4F — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2023

“Everybody’s got a lil dawg in em…You better be tough if you’re gonna wear your hair like that.”



We attempt to get Florida State Head Coach, @Coach_Norvell to respond to Joe Exotic’s threats, plus we take him on a trip down memory lane.



https://t.co/WwL9J88Tsd

️… pic.twitter.com/YH6KAiPCLd — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 26, 2023

.@ScottandWallace Successful Drive of the Game



“Did he get in? He did! Travis got in there, second effort!” pic.twitter.com/KnbiAHsdK3 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 26, 2023

Soccer

Rivalry games at our place>>>>>



The Plex is the place to be on Friday night #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/fiJvvnylOm — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 26, 2023

Up to No. 2⃣ in this week's coaches poll #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XXsnxbscSi — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 26, 2023

Who else?



After two goals and an assist, Jordynn Dudley was named to the @TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rFbESFWxcW — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 26, 2023

I always love to see our local teams give back to the community, and on Tuesday, @FSUSoccer did just that.



The ladies coached up the kids at Sabal Palm Elementary, and it's all in part because of a partnership between Sabal Palm and @fca_nflorida. pic.twitter.com/yNw94463Q9 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) September 26, 2023

Basketball

The ACC released its intraconference schedule for each of the 15 league members, with Florida State set to play 17 home games — including hosting North Carolina and Duke for the first time since the 2012-13 season:

Oct 29 (Sun), FSU vs. Flagler College, Home

Nov 5 (Sun), FSU vs. Valdosta State University, Home

Nov 10 (Fri), FSU vs. Kennesaw State University, Home

Nov 13 (Mon), FSU vs. Central Michigan University, Home

Nov 17 (Fri), FSU vs. University of Florida, Away

Nov 20 (Mon), FSU vs. UNLV, Neutral

Nov 21 (Tue), FSU vs. TBA, Neutral

Nov 29 (Wed), FSU vs. University of Georgia, Home

Dec 2 (Sat), FSU vs. University of North Carolina, Away

Dec 9 (Sat), FSU vs. USF, Neutral

Dec 16 (Sat), FSU vs. Southern Methodist University, Home

Dec 19 (Tue), FSU vs. University of North Florida, Home

Dec 22 (Fri), FSU vs. Winthrop University, Home

Dec 30 (Sat), FSU vs. Lipscomb University, Home

Jan 3 (Wed), FSU vs. Georgia Tech, Home

Jan 6 (Sat), FSU vs. Virginia Tech, Home

Jan 9 (Tue), FSU vs. Wake Forest University, Home

Jan 13 (Sat), FSU vs. University of Notre Dame, Away

Jan 17 (Wed), FSU vs. University of Miami, Away

Jan 20 (Sat), FSU vs. Clemson University, Home

Jan 23 (Tue), FSU vs. Syracuse University, Away

Jan 27 (Sat), FSU vs. University of North Carolina, Home

Feb 3 (Sat), FSU vs. University of Louisville, Away

Feb 6 (Tue), FSU vs. Boston College, Away

Feb 10 (Sat), FSU vs. University of Virginia, Home

Feb 13 (Tue), FSU vs. Virginia Tech, Away

Feb 17 (Sat), FSU vs. Duke University, Home

Feb 20 (Tue), FSU vs. Boston College, Home

Feb 24 (Sat), FSU vs. Clemson University, Away

Feb 27 (Tue), FSU vs. NC State University, Home

Mar 2 (Sat), FSU vs. Georgia Tech, Away

Mar 5 (Tue), FSU vs. University of Pittsburgh, Away

Mar 9 (Sat), FSU vs. University of Miami, Home

Along with the Seminoles’ schedule announcement, FSU put out a nice feature on Darin Green Jr. as he enters his final year in Tallahassee:

“It came quick,” Green said. “I have played with some great veteran players who have prepared me to be a leader. I have taken that leadership role and I am going to do whatever it takes to get to the NCAA Tournament.” Green is not just a player; he is a record-setter in the making. “Scoring and records are just something that come with playing the right way,” said the second-year Seminole who transferred from UCF. “All good outcomes come with the way we play. With each guy on our team buying into the system the wins will take care of themselves.”

Florida State women’s basketball also learned its full 2023-24 slate:

The Seminoles, ranked 15th in ESPNW’s most updated way-too-early-poll, host nine home games in conference play. “Once again, the ACC is loaded with so many great programs. It’s the ultimate test in conference play in women’s college basketball,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “Every game presents a challenge and provides the preparation needed for NCAA postseason play. At the same time, each ACC game presents an opportunity for our team to really measure itself throughout the season.” Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson leads a group of six returnees ready to build on last season’s 10th consecutive run to the NCAA Tournament, where the Seminoles finished 23-10 overall and 12-6 in ACC play. FSU spent some extra time together this offseason with its Foreign Tour trip to Greece and Croatia. Latson returns as the consensus national freshman of the year last season, becoming the first ACC freshman ever to lead the league in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

"I think Florida State is not being talked about enough nationally."—@kellygramlich



Don't sleep on the Noles @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/Qq0te1GV96 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 27, 2023

Oct 26 (Thu), FSU vs. Flagler College, Home

Nov 1 (Wed), FSU vs. Clayton State, Home

Nov 6 (Mon), FSU vs. Charleston Southern University, Home

Nov 9 (Thu), FSU vs. University of Tennessee, Home

Nov 17 (Fri), FSU vs. University of Florida, Away

Nov 19 (Sun), FSU vs. University of South Alabama, Home

Nov 22 (Wed), FSU vs. Northwestern University, Neutral

Nov 24 (Fri), FSU vs. Stanford/Belmont, Neutral

Nov 30 (Thu), FSU vs. University of Arkansas, Home

Dec 3 (Sun), FSU vs. Kent State University, Home

Dec 7 (Thu), FSU vs. Jacksonville University, Home

Dec 10 (Sun), FSU vs. UCLA, Neutral

Dec 17 (Sun), FSU vs. Drexel University, Away

Dec 20 (Wed), FSU vs. Alabama State University, Home

Dec 29 (Fri), FSU vs. Georgia Tech, Home

Dec 31 (Sun), FSU vs. Wake Forest University, Home

Jan 4 (Thu), FSU vs. NC State University, Away

Jan 7 (Sun), FSU vs. Clemson University, Away

Jan 11 (Thu), FSU vs. University of North Carolina, Home

Jan 14 (Sun), FSU vs. Virginia Tech, Home

Jan 18 (Thu), FSU vs. Syracuse University, Away

Jan 21 (Sun), FSU vs. University of Virginia, Home

Jan 25 (Thu), FSU vs. Duke University, Away

Jan 28 (Sun), FSU vs. Georgia Tech, Away

Feb 4 (Sun), FSU vs. University of Miami, Home

Feb 8 (Thu), FSU vs. University of Pittsburgh, Away

Feb 11 (Sun), FSU vs. University of Notre Dame, Home

Feb 15 (Thu), FSU vs. Wake Forest University, Away

Feb 18 (Sun), FSU vs. University of Miami, Away

Feb 22 (Thu), FSU vs. Boston College, Home

Feb 29 (Thu), FSU vs. University of Louisville, Away

Mar 3 (Sun), FSU vs. Clemson University, Home

Softball

The Clearwater Invitational is proud to welcome @shrinershosp as its newest multi-year title sponsor! ☀️



Let’s take a minute to appreciate the 2024 @shrinershosp Invitational Presented by @EvoShield teams!



️ Tickets will go on sale in November!#ClearwaterInvite pic.twitter.com/qPbofe2c2g — Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) September 26, 2023

All Sports

Introducing , a collection of inspirational stories from our Florida State student-athletes.



The first subject is Jelli Draskovic of @FSU_Volleyball , who has made every sacrifice possible to pursue her dream of playing professional volleyball. pic.twitter.com/N2sl0DMwYa — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 26, 2023

A wonderful evening with our @Seminoles Garnet & Gold Standard athletes. Special guest @KevinDeShazo shared insights about relational leadership, the importance of mental resilience and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on those around us. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1KixpvPZKH — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) September 26, 2023

Ready for the



Our guy @BKoepka makes his fourth consecutive appearance in the biennial event between the USA and Europe!



Play begins in Rome, Italy, this Friday starting at 1:30AM ET on @USANetwork #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/hPVggG1SoS — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 26, 2023

Yolanda Rankin, associate professor in the School of Information, has been awarded the largest National Science Foundation CAREER grant in FSU history and the first NSF CAREER grant for the College of Communication and Information: