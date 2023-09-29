Tomahawk Nation, everything has led to this moment.
Every vote, every poll, every decision in our Mount Rushmore series.
This off-season, the TN community determined the top four Florida State Seminoles in school history at each position, constructing and sculpting a positional Mount Rushmore for them as voted on by the Tomahawk Nation community.
Next, you made some difficult cuts to create the Mount Rushmore for FSU Offense and the Mount Rushmore of FSU Defense.
Voting now begins for the all-time Mount Rushmore of FSU players. The eight finalists are based on the results from the winners on offense and defense.
We’ll reveal the final results on Sunday after the four greatest Seminole players of all-time are decided.
Vote below and share your choices in the comments!
Who are the top four players in FSU history?
Eligible players:
Quarterback Charlie Ward
Running Back Warrick Dunn
Running Back Dalvin Cook
Wide Receiver Peter Warrick
Defensive Lineman Ron Simmons
Linebacker Derrick Brooks
Linebacker Marvin Jones
Defensive Back Deion Sanders
All-Time Offensive Players
Offense: Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick, Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook
All-Time Defensive Players
Defense: Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Marvin Jones, Ron Simmons
Position results
Quarterbacks: Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, Jameis Winston, Jordan Travis
Running Backs: Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook, Greg Allen, Amp Lee
Wide Receivers: Peter Warrick, Fred Biletnikoff, Rashad Greene, Ron Sellers
Tight Ends: Nick O’Leary, Pat Carter, Lonnie Johnson, Melvin Pearsall
Offensive Tackles: Walter Jones, Alex Barron, Pat Tomberlin, Cam Erving
Interior Offensive Linemen: Rodney Hudson, Jamie Dukes, Bryan Stork, Clay Shiver
Defensive Ends: Peter Boulware, Andre Wadsworth, Reinard Wilson, Derrick Alexander
Defensive Tackles: Ron Simmons, Darnell Dockett, Corey Simon, Timmy Jernigan
Linebackers: Derrick Brooks, Marvin Jones, Sam Cowart, Paul McGowan
Cornerbacks: Terrell Buckley, Deion Sanders, Corey Sawyer, Bobby Butler
Safeties: Leroy Butler, Jalen Ramsey, Lamarcus Joyner, Derwin James
Specialists: Sebastian Janikowski, Graham Gano, Roberto Aguayo, Dustin Hopkins
