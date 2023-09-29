Tomahawk Nation, everything has led to this moment.

Every vote, every poll, every decision in our Mount Rushmore series.

This off-season, the TN community determined the top four Florida State Seminoles in school history at each position, constructing and sculpting a positional Mount Rushmore for them as voted on by the Tomahawk Nation community.

Next, you made some difficult cuts to create the Mount Rushmore for FSU Offense and the Mount Rushmore of FSU Defense.

Voting now begins for the all-time Mount Rushmore of FSU players. The eight finalists are based on the results from the winners on offense and defense.

We’ll reveal the final results on Sunday after the four greatest Seminole players of all-time are decided.

Vote below and share your choices in the comments!

Who are the top four players in FSU history?

Eligible players:

Quarterback Charlie Ward

Running Back Warrick Dunn

Running Back Dalvin Cook

Wide Receiver Peter Warrick

Defensive Lineman Ron Simmons

Linebacker Derrick Brooks

Linebacker Marvin Jones

Defensive Back Deion Sanders

All-Time Offensive Players

Offense: Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick, Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook

All-Time Defensive Players

Defense: Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Marvin Jones, Ron Simmons

Position results

Quarterbacks: Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, Jameis Winston, Jordan Travis

Running Backs: Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook, Greg Allen, Amp Lee

Wide Receivers: Peter Warrick, Fred Biletnikoff, Rashad Greene, Ron Sellers

Tight Ends: Nick O’Leary, Pat Carter, Lonnie Johnson, Melvin Pearsall

Offensive Tackles: Walter Jones, Alex Barron, Pat Tomberlin, Cam Erving

Interior Offensive Linemen: Rodney Hudson, Jamie Dukes, Bryan Stork, Clay Shiver

Defensive Ends: Peter Boulware, Andre Wadsworth, Reinard Wilson, Derrick Alexander

Defensive Tackles: Ron Simmons, Darnell Dockett, Corey Simon, Timmy Jernigan

Linebackers: Derrick Brooks, Marvin Jones, Sam Cowart, Paul McGowan

Cornerbacks: Terrell Buckley, Deion Sanders, Corey Sawyer, Bobby Butler

Safeties: Leroy Butler, Jalen Ramsey, Lamarcus Joyner, Derwin James

Specialists: Sebastian Janikowski, Graham Gano, Roberto Aguayo, Dustin Hopkins