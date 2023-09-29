Let’s do this! Week whatever we’re at of recapping how FSU opponents are performing on the field. If you are playing the Seminoles this year, there is very little in between. You are either awful or undefeated (or Florida). Without further delay, let’s take a journey into one man’s lazy review of box scores.

LSU falls behind, pulls ahead, allows Arkansas to tie the game, before finally putting the Hogs down, 34-31.

It was an up-and-down affair for the Tigers last week. After falling behind early, the fighting Brian Kelly’s claimed the lead right before halftime. The second half would see both teams trading blows before Damian Ramos kicked a 20-yard field goal with five seconds on the clock to break Sam Pittman’s heart.

LSU record: 3-1

Southern Miss just can’t win, drops third straight in loss to Arkansas State, 44-37.

It’s a been a bad, no good season for the Golden Eagles. After a win to start the season, USM has spiraled into a three game losing streak. This loss was a shootout with both teams averaging over six yards per play. Welcome to the Sun Belt conference, defense optional.

USM record: 1-3

Boston College plummets back to earth in 56-28 defeat to Louisville.

The Red Bandana, FSU is our Super Bowl, emotional wave has ended for the Eagles as the Cardinals torched BC for 582 total yards. Louisville called off the Birds after jumping to a 42-14 halftime lead. No word on how many long third downs the Eagles picked up against Louisville.

BC record: 1-3

Clemson avoids second Disney+ opportunity in overtime loss to Florida State.

You may have heard about this one? The long bus ride to the game must have worn out the Tigers.

pic.twitter.com/yQIzi0Awm3 — I CANT BELIEVE I HAVE TO DRIVE ALL THE WAY TO WORK (@algoestowork) September 16, 2023

Clemson record: 2-2

Virginia Tech stumbles in loss to Marshall, 24-17.

On a positive note, the Hokies finally avoided allowing more points than the week before. On the flip side, Tech managed just 17 points, which seems to be their trend? Virginia Tech has scored 17, 17, 16, and 17 so far this season. Yikes.

Virginia Tech record: 1-3

Syracuse remains perfect in win over Army, 29-16.

After falling behind 10-3, the Orange rattled off 26 unanswered points to defeat our country’s finest. FSU and Syracuse could be headed for a battle of undefeated teams on 10/14 if the Orange can take out Clemson this week and 15th ranked North Carolina next week.

Syracuse record: 4-0

Duke also remains perfect in win over UConn, 41-7.

The Blue Devils never fell behind but did rattle off 41 straight points before the Huskies realized the game started. FSU and Duke could be headed for a battle of undefeated teams on 10/21 if the Blue Devils can take out 11th ranked Notre Dame this week and NC State on the 14th.

Wake Forest implodes in meltdown against Georgia Tech, 30-16.

Quarterback Mitch Griffis threw three interceptions in the defeat. He also lost a fumble. It was the football version of the golden sombrero. Losing to the Yellow Jackets has to sting. See what I did there?

Wake record: 3-1

Pittsburgh beaten by ambidexterity and North Carolina, 41-24.

The Panthers showed life before UNC quarterback Drake Maye beat them with one hand tied behind his back or something. With the North Carolina up 21-17 late in the second quarter, Maye tossed a touchdown with his lefthand (Maye is righthanded) to crush the souls of Panthers everywhere.

Pitt record: 3-1

Miami remains perfect in win over Temple, 41-7.

Is this Déjà vu? The Hurricanes rattled off the final 17 points to coast to their fourth win of the season. FSU and Miami could be headed for a battle of undefeated teams on 11/11 if the Hurricanes can take out Georgia Tech and North Carolina and Clemson and Virginia and NC State.

The U record: 4-0

North Alabama drops third game of the year in loss to UT Martin, 37-21.

Um yeah, it’s UNA, I am not reading this box score.

UNA record: 2-3

Florida escapes the mighty 49ers of Charlotte, 22-7.

Other than Ricky Pearsall performing a magic trick, there is not much to say here. Temu Tebow tossed one touchdown and the Gators seemed uninterested in the lackluster win.

RIDICULOUS catch by Ricky Pearsall



pic.twitter.com/gUG9hzduPZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2023

Florida record: 3-1