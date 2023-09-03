Orlando FL- The Seminoles and Tigers are facing off in a matchup of last year's instant classic in New Orleans, this year in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

Here is what happened in the first half:

It was an up-and-down first half for the Seminoles on both sides of the ball.

On defense, the Seminoles had some key short-yardage stops including the first drive of the game when they held strong on the goalline. Jayden Daniels was extremely elusive and kept the Tigers alive quite a few times.

The Seminoles defense embodied bend don’t break in the first half, which carried over from last year.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman made some excellent plays including two touchdowns. But it was an up-and-down half for Travis making some excellent plays and a few questionable ones.

While Johnny Wilson was making plays he also had a few costly drops including a third down that killed the drive for the Seminoles. The Seminoles struggled in the run game more than any area gaining 39 rushing yards and averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.

Overall a first half that showed some promise and concerns in multiple areas, the Seminoles receive the ball in the second half with an opportunity to respond. In order to win this game the ‘Noles need to be more buttoned up and consistent.

LSU leads 17 -14.