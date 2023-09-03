Quick hitter: FSU wins top-ten battle against LSU, 45-24

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles opened their 2023 season with a win over the No. 5 LSU Tigers, 45-24, in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida.

It’s the second year in a row the Noles begin their campaign with a win against the Tigers. This time they did it by dominating the second half, scoring 31 unanswered before LSU’s 75-yard TD in the final 1:15.

The star of the game was FSU WR Keon Coleman, who showed why he was one of the most sought after transfers in the nation early and often in this one. The Louisiana native scored on a 40-yard catch and run to open the scoring on Florida State’s first drive.

He then followed it up late in the 2nd quarter by winning a jump ball in the endzone to even the score at 14.

Keon Coleman with ANOTHER TD for #FSU



One of the best transfers this cycle is going off already



4 REC, 62 yards, 2 TD including this one ⬇️



pic.twitter.com/iRbPYZDKGj — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) September 4, 2023

And why not add a third to put the game on ice?

Keon Coleman with his 3rd TD



pic.twitter.com/1iyZSVXpeZ — James (@mountaineerjdub) September 4, 2023

He finished the game with 9 receptions, 122 yards and 3 TDs.

FSU’s other new face Jaheim Bell found the endzone in the fourth as well on a 44-yard TD reception to extend the Noles lead in the 4th. He added a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 1:26 left in the 4th to close the scoring.

Veteran WR Johnny Wilson was Johnny on the spot several times for the Noles on big 3rd downs to move the chains. He finished the game with 7 receptions and 104 yards.

A strong start for FSU’s top three receiving weapons.

Jordan Travis had a few ill-advised throws in the first half, but really found his groove in the second half, adding a rushing score to go with his 4 TDs and 342 yards through the air.