FSU bye week open game thread: Full TV information for every Week 5 game

With the Florida State Seminoles enjoying their off-week, we thought it would be fun to open up a game thread for our members to comment on the other games being played today.
Here is the ACC football schedule for Saturday 9/30.
Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange
- 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
- ABC
Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles
- 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
- The CW
Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
- ACC Network
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils
- 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
- ABC
Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
- ACC Network
ACC Notes
- Through the first four weeks of the season, the ACC has six teams at 4-0 overall – Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse – the most among any conference in all of FBS.
- The six ACC teams to start the season at 4-0 tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).
- ESPN announced on Saturday, Sept. 23, that College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live for the first time from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina for Week 5.
- The nationally ranked and undefeated Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will host Notre Dame (4-1) on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”.
- With two more games announced for ABC and another one for ESPN for Week 6, the ACC will have four games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football,” as well as 22 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first six weeks of the season.
- In total to date, 15 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 21 games.
- Of the 15 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured.
- In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week.
- Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1.
- Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one.
- Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play.
Here are today’s Top 25 games:
- No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 14 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State | 7 p.m. | FS1
- No. 21 Tennessee vs. South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m.
- No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 25 Fresno State vs. Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
And here is the schedule for every game being televised today along with the network that is carrying the game:
No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m | ESPN
Texas A&M at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Louisiana at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Utah State at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Clemson at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ABC
UAB at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
South Alabama at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Buffalo at Akron | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Stetson at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia at Boston College | 2 p.m. | CW Network
North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at North Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Fordham at Georgetown | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona State at Cal | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Weber State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Illinois at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Wagner at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Houston at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | FS2
Baylor at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Arkansas State at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Old Dominion at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Ball State at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Bucknell at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Boise State at Memphis | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
New Mexico at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Campbell at North Carolina Central | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tarleton State at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Montana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Holy Cross | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1
East Carolina at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
Troy at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Grambling at Prairie View A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee State at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Michigan State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Charlotte at SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Pitt at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
West Virginia at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Appalachian State at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Central Arkansas at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Northern Arizona at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Full AP Top 25 Poll: Week 4
- Georgia Bulldogs (55)
- Michigan Wolverines (1)
- Texas Longhorns (2)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
- Florida State Seminoles (3)
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies (1)
- USC Trojans
- Oregon Ducks
- Utah Utes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Washington State Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Miami Hurricanes
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Florida Gators
- Missouri Tigers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Fresno State Bulldogs
Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 4
- Georgia Bulldogs (61)
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes (2)
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies (1)
- Oregon Ducks
- Utah Utes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Duke Blue Devils
- Washington State Cougars
- Miami Hurricanes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Missouri Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
