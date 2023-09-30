FSU bye week open game thread: Full TV information for every Week 5 game

With the Florida State Seminoles enjoying their off-week, we thought it would be fun to open up a game thread for our members to comment on the other games being played today.

Here is the ACC football schedule for Saturday 9/30.

Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30

ABC

Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles

2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30

The CW

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30

ACC Network

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30

ABC

Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Tech Hokies

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30

ACC Network

ACC Notes

Through the first four weeks of the season, the ACC has six teams at 4-0 overall – Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse – the most among any conference in all of FBS.

The six ACC teams to start the season at 4-0 tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

ESPN announced on Saturday, Sept. 23, that College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live for the first time from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina for Week 5.

The nationally ranked and undefeated Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will host Notre Dame (4-1) on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”.

With two more games announced for ABC and another one for ESPN for Week 6, the ACC will have four games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football,” as well as 22 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first six weeks of the season.

In total to date, 15 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 21 games.

Of the 15 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured.

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week.

Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1.

Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play.

Here are today’s Top 25 games:

And here is the schedule for every game being televised today along with the network that is carrying the game:

No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m | ESPN

Texas A&M at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Louisiana at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Utah State at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Clemson at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ABC

UAB at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

South Alabama at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Buffalo at Akron | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Morgan State at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia at Boston College | 2 p.m. | CW Network

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at North Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Fordham at Georgetown | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona State at Cal | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Weber State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Wagner at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Houston at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | FS2

Baylor at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Arkansas State at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Old Dominion at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ball State at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Bucknell at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Boise State at Memphis | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

New Mexico at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Campbell at North Carolina Central | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Montana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Holy Cross | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1

East Carolina at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Troy at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas State at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Prairie View A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Michigan State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Charlotte at SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Pitt at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

West Virginia at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Appalachian State at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

