What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs. LSU

Orlando, FL- In Florida State’s season-opening matchup vs. the No. 5 LSU Tigers, the Seminoles started off up and down on the offensive side of the ball, then scored on six straight possessions to end the game.

While there were errors in the first half, this team more than made up for it in the second half.

With this staff, the additions on the offensive side of the ball and a Heisman contender, this is sure to be one of the best (if not the best) offenses in the country.

With all eyes on Orlando, Florida State made a statement tonight.

What Went Right

Keon Coleman is the Seminole's best receiver, no question. While Johnny Wilson has all the highs that you want to see from a receiver, he lacks the consistency that Coleman displayed. Coleman is an excellent football player and he has already earned Jordan Travis’s trust as evidenced in that jump ball touchdown that Travis underthrew.

I wrote that paragraph above at halftime. Keon Coleman is not just the best receiver but showcased that he can be the best player on Florida State’s roster this season and will surely be a high first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

9 receptions, 122 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Keon Coleman is Him. No cap.

This guy...



9 catches

122 yards

3 TOUCHDOWNS



Have a day, Keon. #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bkCcTMmtfk — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 4, 2023

Johnny Wilson had a strong second half after some frustrating drops early, he and Coleman both finished with 100+ receiving yards.

Jaheim Bell also came up big in the second half after a frustrating drop in the first half. He scored a touchdown that was the ultimate dagger for the Seminoles, but he really came up big in the run game

The adjustments Norvell and his staff made were well-timed and well-executed by the offense. They started utilizing two backs in the backfield which led the way and opened up the rest of the offense, a masterful adjustment.

The Seminoles averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the second half compared to 3.5 yards per carry in the second half.

Jordan Travis was superb in the second half going 10-11 for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns in the air, Travis had some questionable plays early but ultimately executed and delivered in the second half. Hats off to Jordan.

From 6:02 left in the second quarter, the Seminoles scored on every possession six straight drives for 38 points.

An impressive stretch on offense, and really what the expectation was for this group. Their miscues in the first half did not reflect the talent and coaching of this team.

Last season this offense was one of the best in the country, With the additions of Coleman, Bell, and the veterans along the offensive line they should be the best offense in the country.

What Went Wrong

Even with their veteran offensive line Seminoles struggled to win at the line of scrimmage in the first half versus the Tigers and their numbers in the run game reflected that.

The Seminoles ran the ball 11 times for 39 yards in the first half (3.5 YPC) which is just not good enough.

Drops killed a few drives in the first half for the Seminoles with Johnny Wilson specifically having a few costly ones as well as Jaheim Bell with one.

Jordan Travis made some dangerous decisions in the second quarter, an interception and a near-interception could have set the Seminoles back. Unforced errors were the biggest reason for the first-half struggles.

I have no notes in this section for the second half.