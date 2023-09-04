Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman speak following FSU dominant win over LSU

Orlando FL- Florida State, despite trailing by only three at halftime, looked lost and confused for the bulk of the first half. Penalties and mental mistakes stacked up, shutting down potential scoring opportunities for the Seminoles and allowing LSU to build confidence and momentum.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell, despite the rising tide of adversity swelling around the Seminoles, knew that if his team just reestablished composure and steadied itself things would play out how they should.

“I told them at halftime, ‘You will score every drive in the second half if you focus on the little things, force on the details,’“ Norvell said.

And while that wasn’t quite the case, in the second half, FSU only allowed a garbage time touchdown to the Tigers as the Seminoles stormed to a 45-24 win in front of a primetime audience watching the only ranked matchup of the first week of the college football season.

Below, you can watch Norvell, quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Keon Coleman’s postgame press conference — a full transcript will be added when available.