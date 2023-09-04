Social media reactions after Florida State crushes LSU to kick off 2023

Pure domination.

In a repeat matchup of last year’s Week 1 game, FSU and LSU met on the field once more but this time as top ten teams.

In a not-repeat of last year’s game, Florida State stormed out in the second half to blow out the Tigers 45-24, scoring a signature win in primetime to start off 2023 with a bang.

“That second half was a glimpse, a glimpse of what I think this team can do and where I think it can go,” head coach Mike Norvell said following the win. “The energy in that game had a championship feel to it. I thought it was a great experience for our players.”

Below, find some reactions from Florida State alum and recruits alike, as well as takes from national media figures and of course, some silly posts to cap things off.

Alumni

Noles — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) September 4, 2023

Yeah 4 cold — freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) September 4, 2023

It’s so many ballers on this team . I love it — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman = Anquan Bolden vibes pic.twitter.com/RDIxV7HLEe — Karlos Williams Sr. (Coach Los) (@karlos_sr) September 4, 2023

Let’s go Noles!!! — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman reminds me of Andre Johnson. #Gonoles — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) September 4, 2023

NOLE NATION WE TURNT UP TONIGHT! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman is HIM — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 4, 2023

NOLES WIN! Great Sunday night! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 4, 2023

Getting 2013 vibes — Everett Dawkins (@TheUnderDog_79) September 4, 2023

They can’t do nothing with 4! He’s a DUDE!!!!! — Keir Thomas (@_popcool) September 4, 2023

Recruits

This a massacre — Tawaski “TJ” Abrams 4⭐️WR (@TJAbrams) September 4, 2023

JUST SHOWED THE . #GoNoles — BJ Gibson (@BJGibson10) September 4, 2023

Can’t nobody tell me FSU ain’t the place to be . @Jermiah_Smith1 I think it’s time you hop on board . pic.twitter.com/y5mO4SkLlh — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) September 4, 2023

4 IS HIMMMMMMM ‼️ — Jamorie Flagg (@J_Flagg99) September 4, 2023

Trust In The Climb From The Beginning. #GEAUXNOLES — CJ Heard (@CjHeard_) September 4, 2023

National Media

LET’S GO NOLES!!!!! — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 3, 2023

This is going to be an interesting team to track as it pertains to the 247Sports Talent Composite. It ranks No. 20 nationally, but its starters are so much better than the data. This team is legit dangerous if it can stay healthy. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 4, 2023

This is Florida State's first 20-plus point win over a top 10 opponent since 2013 (when it happened twice).



Wonder what else happened that year? — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 4, 2023

Florida State IS BACK! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 4, 2023

Two years ago, FSU was amid an 0-4 start with a loss to Jax State. Finished 5-7, then lost Travis Hunter.



Everyone around FSU says Mike Norvell didn't change anything. Stayed with what they knew. Ridiculously good hit rate on transfer evalulation & development.



Now here we are. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 4, 2023

Jordan Travis passes Jameis Winston on the all-time FSU TD leader list. pic.twitter.com/TJeLncrgtx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman...three touchdowns in his debut for the Seminoles.



Now you see why he's been projected as a 1st Rounder even before he played at FSU — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 4, 2023

Brian Kelly: “We certainly are not the football team I thought we were. We need to do a much better job developing our football team. We clearly were short in a lot of areas and that falls on me.” — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 4, 2023

More Brian Kelly: “For some reason we thought we were somebody else than we were, the two time national champion Georgia Bulldogs or something. I don't know what we thought, but we were mistaken.” — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 4, 2023

“This is one of the top teams in the SEC and Florida State goes out there and thumps them.” @EJManuel3 is fired up after @FSUFootball’s statement win over LSU pic.twitter.com/2pI3mhS1tk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 4, 2023

Fun game to call tonight. Congratulations @FSUFootball on a big win-great to see such a talented team and great culture back in Tallahassee. Look forward to watching this team grow every week. And @LSUfootball is gonna be fine-tough loss-missed opportunities-gotta learn from this… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 4, 2023

As much as it pains the ‘Cane in me, respect must be paid.

FSU looked absolutely dominant in the second half of that game and could be on their way to a special season. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) September 4, 2023

LSU allowed 45 points against Florida State, tied for the most allowed in a season opener by an AP Top-5 team in the Poll Era (since 1936).



It is the most allowed in a season opener by an AP Top-5 team since No. 5 Oklahoma in 1968. pic.twitter.com/bybm1x97rj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2023

Honestly, Norvell is so under appreciated. He inherited a train wreck during COVID and not only remade the talent, but more importantly, the culture. He turned Travis into a star. He owned the portal. And most overlooked: He’s one of the best play callers in college football. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 4, 2023

Memes, General Tomfoolery

Wow. Look at all these Florida State fans holding up the number 4 in solidarity with Jim Harbaugh. Some things are bigger than football. pic.twitter.com/Ui6WBC4FDV — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 4, 2023