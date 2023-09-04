Social media reactions after Florida State crushes LSU to kick off 2023

Pure domination.
In a repeat matchup of last year’s Week 1 game, FSU and LSU met on the field once more but this time as top ten teams.
In a not-repeat of last year’s game, Florida State stormed out in the second half to blow out the Tigers 45-24, scoring a signature win in primetime to start off 2023 with a bang.
“That second half was a glimpse, a glimpse of what I think this team can do and where I think it can go,” head coach Mike Norvell said following the win. “The energy in that game had a championship feel to it. I thought it was a great experience for our players.”
Below, find some reactions from Florida State alum and recruits alike, as well as takes from national media figures and of course, some silly posts to cap things off.
Alumni
Noles— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) September 4, 2023
Great coaches but even better people! Success is well deserved‼️@Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins @odellhaggins @CooperWilliams_ @NickOleary35 @RyanBartow @ThomsenChris @CoachYACJohnson @KeiwanRatliff— Coach Chad Mavety (@chadmavety55) September 4, 2023
Yeah 4 cold— freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) September 4, 2023
It’s so many ballers on this team . I love it— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman = Anquan Bolden vibes pic.twitter.com/RDIxV7HLEe— Karlos Williams Sr. (Coach Los) (@karlos_sr) September 4, 2023
Let’s go Noles!!!— Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman reminds me of Andre Johnson. #Gonoles— Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) September 4, 2023
1-0 baby! #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/RXlDIymvtE— Snoop Minnis (@Snoop_Minnis) September 4, 2023
NOLE NATION WE TURNT UP TONIGHT!— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman is HIM— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 4, 2023
Wow. @FSUFootball— Peter Boulware (@pboulware) September 4, 2023
NOLES WIN! Great Sunday night!— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 4, 2023
Getting 2013 vibes— Everett Dawkins (@TheUnderDog_79) September 4, 2023
They can’t do nothing with 4! He’s a DUDE!!!!!— Keir Thomas (@_popcool) September 4, 2023
Recruits
This a massacre— Tawaski “TJ” Abrams 4⭐️WR (@TJAbrams) September 4, 2023
JUST SHOWED THE . #GoNoles— BJ Gibson (@BJGibson10) September 4, 2023
Can’t nobody tell me FSU ain’t the place to be . @Jermiah_Smith1 I think it’s time you hop on board . pic.twitter.com/y5mO4SkLlh— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) September 4, 2023
Why not FSU ♂️ #GoNoles— Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) September 4, 2023
4 IS HIMMMMMMM ‼️— Jamorie Flagg (@J_Flagg99) September 4, 2023
Trust In The Climb From The Beginning. #GEAUXNOLES— CJ Heard (@CjHeard_) September 4, 2023
National Media
LET’S GO NOLES!!!!!— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 3, 2023
This is going to be an interesting team to track as it pertains to the 247Sports Talent Composite. It ranks No. 20 nationally, but its starters are so much better than the data. This team is legit dangerous if it can stay healthy.— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 4, 2023
This is Florida State's first 20-plus point win over a top 10 opponent since 2013 (when it happened twice).— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 4, 2023
Wonder what else happened that year?
Florida State IS BACK!— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 4, 2023
Two years ago, FSU was amid an 0-4 start with a loss to Jax State. Finished 5-7, then lost Travis Hunter.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 4, 2023
Everyone around FSU says Mike Norvell didn't change anything. Stayed with what they knew. Ridiculously good hit rate on transfer evalulation & development.
Now here we are.
Jordan Travis passes Jameis Winston on the all-time FSU TD leader list. pic.twitter.com/TJeLncrgtx— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman...three touchdowns in his debut for the Seminoles.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 4, 2023
Now you see why he's been projected as a 1st Rounder even before he played at FSU
Brian Kelly: “We certainly are not the football team I thought we were. We need to do a much better job developing our football team. We clearly were short in a lot of areas and that falls on me.”— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 4, 2023
More Brian Kelly: “For some reason we thought we were somebody else than we were, the two time national champion Georgia Bulldogs or something. I don't know what we thought, but we were mistaken.”— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 4, 2023
“This is one of the top teams in the SEC and Florida State goes out there and thumps them.” @EJManuel3 is fired up after @FSUFootball’s statement win over LSU pic.twitter.com/2pI3mhS1tk— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 4, 2023
Fun game to call tonight. Congratulations @FSUFootball on a big win-great to see such a talented team and great culture back in Tallahassee. Look forward to watching this team grow every week. And @LSUfootball is gonna be fine-tough loss-missed opportunities-gotta learn from this…— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 4, 2023
As much as it pains the ‘Cane in me, respect must be paid.— Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) September 4, 2023
FSU looked absolutely dominant in the second half of that game and could be on their way to a special season.
LSU allowed 45 points against Florida State, tied for the most allowed in a season opener by an AP Top-5 team in the Poll Era (since 1936).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 4, 2023
It is the most allowed in a season opener by an AP Top-5 team since No. 5 Oklahoma in 1968. pic.twitter.com/bybm1x97rj
Honestly, Norvell is so under appreciated. He inherited a train wreck during COVID and not only remade the talent, but more importantly, the culture. He turned Travis into a star. He owned the portal. And most overlooked: He’s one of the best play callers in college football.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 4, 2023
Memes, General Tomfoolery
Wow. Look at all these Florida State fans holding up the number 4 in solidarity with Jim Harbaugh. Some things are bigger than football. pic.twitter.com/Ui6WBC4FDV— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 4, 2023
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! pic.twitter.com/0AbkH3ewaG— ™ ☠️ (@TheSamerAli) September 4, 2023
8-2 all time against LSU. They haven’t beat us in 42 years. I know a lot of y’all just started watching football in 2018 but stop playing on our mf name.— AT (@primediscussion) September 4, 2023
cc: @OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/1lXKNRzB1r— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 4, 2023
