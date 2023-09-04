 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions after Florida State crushes LSU to kick off 2023

Florida State stormed out in the second half to blow out the Tigers 45-24

By Tomahawk Nation News
Pure domination.

In a repeat matchup of last year’s Week 1 game, FSU and LSU met on the field once more but this time as top ten teams.

In a not-repeat of last year’s game, Florida State stormed out in the second half to blow out the Tigers 45-24, scoring a signature win in primetime to start off 2023 with a bang.

“That second half was a glimpse, a glimpse of what I think this team can do and where I think it can go,” head coach Mike Norvell said following the win. “The energy in that game had a championship feel to it. I thought it was a great experience for our players.”

Below, find some reactions from Florida State alum and recruits alike, as well as takes from national media figures and of course, some silly posts to cap things off.

Alumni

Recruits

National Media

Memes, General Tomfoolery

