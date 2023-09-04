Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against LSU

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles football team dominated the No. 5 LSU Tigers, racing to a 45-24 victory on Sunday night.
The Seminoles and Tigers were locked in a sloppy first half slugfest which saw FSU down 17-14 at half. But the second half was a different story, as Florida State ripped off 31 straight points to put the nation on notice. Quarterback Jordan Travis completed 23 passes for 342 yards, leading to four touchdown passes. The impressive part of his 31 drop backs? The offensive line allowed zero sacks on the night. There were moments the OL struggled, but the numbers will show that the big guys did the work to keep their signal-caller clean.
After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.
Florida State offensive line grades:
|Player
|LSU Total Snaps
|LSU Overall Blocking
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Player
|LSU Total Snaps
|LSU Overall Blocking
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Jeremiah Byers
|60
|62.6
|65
|51.8
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|41
|58.4
|51.3
|84.8
|Bless Harris
|55
|70.9
|63.7
|87.5
|Keiondre Jones
|35
|63.3
|60.8
|83.9
|Casey Roddick
|60
|57.6
|56.3
|56.2
|Robert Scott
|13
|64.4
|58.3
|81.2
|Maurice Smith
|68
|50.6
|58.6
|36.2
|Darius Washington
|8
|77
|79.6
|66.1
Florida State offensive line performance takeaways :
- PFF isn’t a perfect scoring system. The graders can’t be certain of the assignments on each play.
- PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable.
- Robert Scott started the game at left tackle, but Bless Harris replaced him early and took the majority of the snaps there. The Lamar transfer ended the night as the highest-rated FSU lineman.
- Keiondre Jones also didn’t start, but played well after replacing Emmanuel.
- Looking in the other direction, Maurice Smith finished with the lowest overall grade. The multi-year starter at center is still undersized compared to most and will struggle when lined up against the better defensive lines on FSU’s schedule.
- The rushing attack struggled early before finding footing in the second half with the two back alignment. The scores above reflect the overall need for improvement in the running game (small sample).
