Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against LSU

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles football team dominated the No. 5 LSU Tigers, racing to a 45-24 victory on Sunday night.

The Seminoles and Tigers were locked in a sloppy first half slugfest which saw FSU down 17-14 at half. But the second half was a different story, as Florida State ripped off 31 straight points to put the nation on notice. Quarterback Jordan Travis completed 23 passes for 342 yards, leading to four touchdown passes. The impressive part of his 31 drop backs? The offensive line allowed zero sacks on the night. There were moments the OL struggled, but the numbers will show that the big guys did the work to keep their signal-caller clean.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades:

Florida State offensive line grades through week 1 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Overall Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Overall Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Jeremiah Byers 60 62.6 65 51.8 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 58.4 51.3 84.8 Bless Harris 55 70.9 63.7 87.5 Keiondre Jones 35 63.3 60.8 83.9 Casey Roddick 60 57.6 56.3 56.2 Robert Scott 13 64.4 58.3 81.2 Maurice Smith 68 50.6 58.6 36.2 Darius Washington 8 77 79.6 66.1

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways :