FSU vs. LSU was second-most watched Sunday Labor Day game on record

With Florida State vs. LSU being the only ranked matchup of college football’s only weekend, let alone a top ten one, it was assumed that plenty of eyeballs would be glued to what was going to go down in Camping World Stadium.

Plenty turned out to be an understatement, with ESPN releasing viewership numbers from the Seminoles’ blowout win over the Tigers showing that 9.1 million people — the highest watched Sunday opener in seven years and second-highest on record — tuned in to see Florida State’s explosive 2023 debut.

FSU’s appearance in primetime on Labor Day weekend was its ninth in the last 11 years.

In 2022, Florida State was one of the most viewed teams in college football, with three different matchups in the regular season (LSU, Clemson and Florida) being amongst the top 3 watched that week and the game vs. Louisville being the most watched Friday game on ESPN in four years.