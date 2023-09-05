 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25

Seminoles also ranked No. 5 in Coaches Poll

By Tomahawk Nation News
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

After demolishing the formerly No. 5 LSU Tigers in its season opener, Florida State has moved up a few spots in the first in-season edition of the AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 5

It’s the Seminoles’ highest ranking after a season-opener since 2016, when FSU was No. 3 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls following its win over Ole Miss (in Camping World Stadium, no less).

FSU is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

The full AP Poll Top 25:

The full USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Florida State Seminoles
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Tennessee Volunteers
  10. Texas Longhorns
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  12. Utah Utes
  13. Oregon Ducks
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Kansas State Wildcats
  16. North Carolina Tar Heels
  17. Oklahoma Sooners
  18. Oregon State Beavers
  19. Wisconsin Badgers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Clemson Tigers
  22. Tulane Green Wave
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. Duke Blue Devils
  25. Colorado Buffaloes

