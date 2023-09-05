FSU moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25

After demolishing the formerly No. 5 LSU Tigers in its season opener, Florida State has moved up a few spots in the first in-season edition of the AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 5

It’s the Seminoles’ highest ranking after a season-opener since 2016, when FSU was No. 3 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls following its win over Ole Miss (in Camping World Stadium, no less).

FSU is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

The full AP Poll Top 25:

The full USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25: