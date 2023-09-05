FSU moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25

After demolishing the formerly No. 5 LSU Tigers in its season opener, Florida State has moved up a few spots in the first in-season edition of the AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 5
It’s the Seminoles’ highest ranking after a season-opener since 2016, when FSU was No. 3 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls following its win over Ole Miss (in Camping World Stadium, no less).
FSU is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.
The full AP Poll Top 25:
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide
- No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 6 USC Trojans
- No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 8 Washington Huskies
- No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- No. 11 Texas Longhorns
- No. 12 Utah Utes
- No. 13 Oregon Ducks
- No. 14 LSU Tigers
- No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats
- No. 16 Oregon State Beavers
- No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
- No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners
- No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers
- No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
- No. 21 Duke Blue Devils
- No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes
- No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies
- No. 24 Tulane Green Wave
- No. 25 Clemson Tigers
The full USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25:
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- USC Trojans
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Utah Utes
- Oregon Ducks
- LSU Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oregon State Beavers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Clemson Tigers
- Tulane Green Wave
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Duke Blue Devils
- Colorado Buffaloes
Loading comments...