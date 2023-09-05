The Florida State Seminoles football team had three players recognized in the first iteration of the weekly ACC list. Per the conference release, Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, and Bless Harris all stood out in the week one victory over the LSU Tigers.

From the ACC release:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Jordan Travis, Florida State, QB, West Palm Beach, Fla.The Heisman Trophy candidate threw for 342 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes in FSU’s 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU at the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando, Florida. He tied his career high with five total touchdowns after adding a one-yard touchdown run, the 25th of his career. His 380 yards of total offense are the fifth-most in a game this season, while nationally, he is the only player with at least four touchdown passes and a touchdown run against a top-five team in the regular season over the past 10 seasons.

RECEIVER – Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Opelousas, La.Coleman caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns, including a 40-yard touchdown on his first catch as a Seminole in Florida State’s 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU. In the season opener, he recorded the first three-touchdown game for a Nole since 2017 and the first in an opener since 2013. The three touchdown grabs were the most in an FSU debut in school history, as the first two TD catches gave FSU a lead and then tied the game en route to the win.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Bless Harris, Florida State, LT, New Orleans, La.Ranked as FSU’s top-graded offensive lineman in the 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, Harris entered the game for an injured player at the end of the first quarter and played the rest of the way, logging 55 snaps. He was part of the FSU offensive line that did not allow a sack for just the 16th time over the last decade and the second time in the last two years against LSU. Behind Harris and the offensive line, quarterback Jordan Travis set a career-high with four touchdown passes and tied a career-high with five total touchdowns in the top-5 win.