In the course of a 60 minute college football game, plays can have several outcomes. There are explosive plays and there are blown-up results in the backfield, but in the end, one thing remains true — not all plays are created equal. These are the five game-changing plays in the Florida State Seminoles win over the LSU Tigers.

The play: DJ Lundy sacks Jayden Daniels for a loss of 13 yards on fourth down during the first quarter.

The moment: 11:54 in the first quarter.

The setup: On LSU’s opening drive of the game, the Tigers marched down to the Florida State five yard line in just two plays. The Seminole defense stood their ground on six straight plays, culminating in the turnover on downs which saw Lundy shed/hurdle a blocker in pursuit of Daniels. The stand and subsequent stop kept LSU out of the end zone and set the tone for the Florida State defense.

The play: Jordan Travis converts the first down to Johnny Wilson for 17 yards on third and 13 during the first quarter.

The moment: 11:14 in the first quarter.

The setup: Florida State’s opening drive started promising enough, chewing up 30+ yards down to the FSU 46 before Wilson was called for a questionable offensive pass interference call. Two plays later, the Seminoles found themselves in an obvious passing situation in need of 13 yards. Travis shuffled to his left and threw across his body to a slanting Wilson to keep the chains moving. The play allowed the FSU drive to continue and result in an opening 7-0 lead.

That was after this big connection between the two earlier in the drive to move the sticks:

Florida State’s Jordan Travis showing why he’s a legit 2024 NFL Draft prospect on this early third down.



Hits a tight window to fellow prospect Johnny Wilson, who shows some incredible flexibility going low at his size (6-7, 235). pic.twitter.com/PtiNAb0Jb9 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 4, 2023

The play: Jordan Travis connects with Keon Coleman for 41 yards from FSU’s own 9 yard line.

The moment: 5:54 in the third quarter.

The setup: Florida State had tied the game with a field goal on their first possession of the second half. After forcing LSU to punt, Florida State started on their own 13 yard line. On second down, Travis dropped a dime into the arms of Keon Coleman as he was brought down at the 50 yard line. The long completion setup FSU in LSU territory and potentially the biggest play of the game (keep scrolling).

Jordan Travis to Keon Coleman. pic.twitter.com/JbxmCI7eK2 — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) September 4, 2023

Jordan Travis dropping it right in Keon Coleman’s bucket on the vertical route... these two have instant chemistry and it’s going to be great for their NFL Draft stock.



Coleman already has seven receptions for 109 yards and two scores in his first game with the Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/IzFpONJb1L — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 4, 2023

The play: Jordan Travis finds Lawrance Toafili on fourth down for 41 yards.

The moment: 3:18 in the third quarter.

The setup: With the game tied and needing only two yards, Travis finds Toafili out of the backfield with nothing but green grass in front of him. Toa would finally be stopped at the one yard line. Travis punched in the score on the next play, and the floodgates opened as the Seminoles would score a touchdown on their next three drives.

Jordan Travis finds Lawrence Toafili for a BIG GAIN pic.twitter.com/v6Lm1hPWKz — Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) September 4, 2023

The play: Renardo Green intercepts Jayden Daniels on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The moment: 15:00 in the fourth quarter.

The setup: FSU had just taken its first lead since early in the first quarter. LSU narrowly missed a long conversion to end the third quarter. As the fourth quarter commenced, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers slipped, allowing Green to snag an easy interception. The Seminoles converted on the turnover eight plays later and the rout was on.

The INT by Renardo Green was a big play because it allowed FSU to go up 2 possessions. This throw with anticipation had been money for LSU all night. As soon as the receiver plants his foot on this one (he slipped obviously) Green runs the rest of the route for him. pic.twitter.com/OT1aiGkHXS — Ken (@Kenow92) September 4, 2023

There were several other key moments, but these are the ones that stood out most to us.

