The 4th-ranked Florida State Seminoles (1-0) are hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0, Sun Belt) Saturday night in front of what is expected to be a rocking, sold-out crowd, for the home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will televised on the ACC Network with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Florida State leads the all-time series with Southern Miss 14-8-1. The teams will meet for the 24th time in a series that dates back to the 1952 season. The Seminoles have won 12 of the last 14 matchups, including a 42-13 win in the 2017 Independence Bowl in the last meeting.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a career-high four touchdowns and added a fifth on the ground in the season opener against LSU. Playing in their first game with FSU, wide receiver Keon Coleman caught three touchdowns, matching Nick O’Leary in 2013 vs. Pitt for FSU’s most in a season opener, and tight end Jaheim Bell scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

A total of 66.7 percent of the offensive production from a season ago returns for the Golden Eagles. With his 1,382 rushing yards last season, Frank Gore, Jr. helps the Golden Eagles return almost 87 percent of its rushing offense from a season ago. The Golden Eagles return eight starters on the offensive side of the football from a season ago. Southern Miss finished 78th nationally in rushing offense (141.8) and 96th in passing offense (207.5) in 2022.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 31 point favorite with the over/under set at 53.

Brian Pellerin (Season record: 0-1)

I get to be a real dumb-dumb in thinking LSU would win a week ago. Didn’t doubt that this team was very good. But it turns out that they’re extremely good. Many probably expecting a hangover from FSU, but I think Norvell believes they’ve got some things to still improve on before the matchup with Clemson at the end of the month. I think the foot stays on the gas and this one doesn’t stay close at all.

FSU 48, Southern Miss 10

—

NoleThruandThru (Season record: 1-0)

Southern Miss has a few very good players, particularly RB Frank Gore Jr and safety Jay Stanley. Their head coach knows Mike Norvell well, having coached under him at Memphis. As I said in the game preview though, Brett Favre ain’t runnin’ through that tunnel. I expect FSU’s run game to pile up the stats, a few more touchdown passes from Jordan Travis, and a couple of forced turnovers to get the defense going. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of younger players in the second half of this one!

FSU 54, Southern Miss 16

—

TimScribble (Season record: 0-1)

After gladly reverse jinxing FSU to a victory over LSU, I’ll pick the Seminoles in a coast game. Get out of this one healthy, stay focused, and play the kids.

FSU 52, USM 10

—

Jon Marchant (Season record: 1-0)

How will you handle success? Do you come out focused and take care of business, or were you satisfied with what little you won on Sunday night? This is a big opportunity for this team and this program to show that they’re really about what they say they’re about.

Southern Miss 16, FSU 53

—

FrankDNole (Season record: 1-0)

This should be a fun game for the home crowd who will get to watch FSU’s Travis and Co. dismantle Southern Miss's defense piece by piece.

On defense, the FSU players will be able to key on Frank Gore Jr., who will probably get 100 yards, but it will be mostly against FSU’s back ups.

This game will be over in the 3rd quarter and the coaches will be able to give the second and third string players plenty of snaps.

FSU Seminoles 45, So. Miss 17

—

Jordan Silversmith (Season Record: 0-1)

Corey Clark asked Mike Norvell if he considered this week a test. The Seminole head coach answered back, calling it an opportunity. Either way, Saturday night should provide plenty of answers to what the Seminoles are. Can FSU build on the second half of last week? Or will they still lack that consistency that Mike Norvell constantly talks about?

One area to focus on is the trenches as FSU tries to establish its running game, and USM boasts one of the most underrated players in the country in Frank Gore Jr. The coaching staff brought the intensity all week, which I do not think will allow this team to be sleepy even with an 8:30 start. However, the Golden Eagles are one of the better group of 5 teams out there, and Southern Mississippi Head Coach Will Hall, being a disciple of Mike Norvell, provides another curveball to the game. Florida State should handle business but look for Southern Mississippi to cover.

Florida State 41 USM 17

—

Jon Loesche (Season record: 0-0)

Expect a hangover from the big LSU win before FSU puts it away sometime in the 3rd quarter. Alcorn State ran for almost 190 yards on Southern Miss last week so FSU’s run game will feast once it gets going.

Florida State 45 Southern Miss 17

—

LastNoleOfKrypton (Season record: 1-0)

Normally this would be a perfect spot for a let down but the first opportunity under the lights at Doak Campbell stadium will bring out their focus and intensity against a lesser opponent. Big games from Rodney Hill and Trey Benson lead the way.

FSU 52 Southern Miss 13

—

Evenflow58 (Season record: 0-0)

I really struggle to see this team playing a let down game. Even if they do I think it’ll be pretty difficult for for Southern Miss to get much going. I expect the entire team to rotate heavily early and often. Jordan Travis might stay in later than some expect just to continue his streak of 300 yard passing games. I expect the run game to be utilized early and often.

FSU 52, Southern Miss 10

—

Matt Minnick (Season record: 1-0)

Aside from getting the win, my biggest hopes for this game are no major injuries (for either squad) and that we start to see more receivers incorporated into the offense. The more that guys like Winston Wright, Destyn Hill, Kentron Poitier, and Duece Spann get some plays on tape, the less opposing defensive coordinators can key in on just Coleman and Walker. That evolution could take FSU’s offense from excellent to scary.

FSU 54, Southern Miss 20

Perry Kostidakis (Season record: 1-0)

Remember the 2013 Nevada game? This is going to be like that, except without the one random dude with a mullet.

FSU 58, Southern Miss 14

