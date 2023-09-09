Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi: 3 key bets of the game

Well, it's tough to start better than that.

After a blistering 3-0 day on Sunday (FSU vs. LSU Final Score Over 56.5, Jordan Travis Over 252.5 Passing Yards, Keon Coleman Over 58.5 Passing Yards) we want to keep up that momentum for tomorrow night.

The new week presents new challenges, but a few plays stick out above the rest. Doak Cambell should be rocking for the home opener; hopefully, these plays will follow suit.

Against the Spread: Florida State -31

After boat racing LSU on Sunday night, the Seminoles seem to be the country’s favorite team. Before the game kicked off in Orlando, the ‘Noles were 28-point favorites, and now the line moved three points. I do not believe that Florida State will come out flat Saturday. This coaching staff will not let it happen, but the Golden Eagles are better than people realize. Frank Gore Jr. could present problems for a defense with significant issues against the run last year. This is a team last season that went into New Orleans and knocked off Tulane on the road. They have continued to improve each season under Head Coach Will Hall, who knows Mike Norvell well and should make this a game into the second half. Florida State is still trying to work through some things on both sides of the ball, leading to a comfortable win but no cover.

The Pick: Southern Mississippi +31

FSU vs. USM Final Score: Over/Under 53.5

I feel this is the best bet anywhere in the country. Going into the second week of the season, players on both sides are not fully up to game speed and working on conditioning. That can only mean one thing: points, points, and points. I know it was against Alcorn State, but the two teams put up crooked numbers on the scoreboard last week and have young, bright offensive coaches on the sidelines. The Seminoles will look to push the ball downfield all game long, as they never took their foot off the gas once against LSU. The Golden Eagles will need help to stop a Florida State run game as they gave up 182 yards last week and over 6 yards a carry to Alcorn State. When the Florida State run game starts moving, the whole playbook opens up, leading to an offense that is difficult to slow down. USM will put points on the board with former Clemson QB Billy Wiles at the helm and a 1-2 punch in the backfield, pushing us over the edge.

The Pick: Over

Florida State First Half Team Points: Over/Under 22.5:

The Golden Eagles’ rush defense looked less than stellar and could be the momentum FSU needs to wake up this running game. No sloppy start for the Seminoles, as they get out in front and do not look back. There will be an emphasis on starting fast to allow the team to mix and match personnel and find playing time for guys that usually would not see the field.

The Pick: Over

There you go, friends, three picks, three winners; everyone enjoy Saturday night!

