Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Southern Miss Golden Eagles from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and will be televised on the ACC Network.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 31 point favorite with the over/under set at 53.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Date

Saturday, September 9

Time

8:30 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

