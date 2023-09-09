 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Jordan Travis is the FSU career record holder for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback

By FrankDNole
Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Southern Miss Golden Eagles from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and will be televised on the ACC Network.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 31 point favorite with the over/under set at 53.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date
Saturday, September 9

Time

8:30 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

