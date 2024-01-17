Noles News: FSU, putting finishing touches on 2024 class, adds a blue-chip recruit for 2025

Recruiting

It’s not a transfer, but Florida State football still added a player at the expense of the Alabama Crimson Tide, with 2025 blue-chip defensive lineman Javion Hilson flipping his commitment from Alabama to FSU.

From Josh Pick:

Hilson, who stands 6-3.5 225 pounds, attends Cocoa High School (Florida), and has a 98 rating (high four-star) from the 247Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 47th best player in his class (7th best EDGE prospect and 6th best player in FL). He was considered a Florida State lean before surprisingly committing to Alabama in early December. But the Seminole staff never conceded his recruitment, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday, less than a week after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and Norvell spurned Bama to stay in Tallahassee. Hilson becomes the fourth member of #Tribe25, joining quarterback Tramell Jones Jr, linebacker Ethan Pritchard, and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Craving even more FSU recruiting talk? We’ve got another Florida State of Recruiting pod courtesy of The Three Stars, who tackled the offensive players (heh) that Florida State has added in the portal so far this offseason.

Florida State 2024 Signing Class

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

EDGE: Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WIDE RECEIVER: Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATHLETE: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Sione Lolohea (Oregon State Beavers)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Terrance Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

Football

Want to feel pain associated with FSU football that has nothing to do with how the season ended, or just, you know, a normal person who is curious about how the renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium are going? You can keep track of progress with this EarthCam.

Thank you @garnetandgold for donating these sweet stuffed animals to our 2023 Winter Coat Drive! ❤️



We are so thankful for all of our sponsors who are committed to serving our community and making days like these so special for students! #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/cjoUve6LXE — Keep Climbing Family Foundation (@KeepClimbingff) January 16, 2024

Very excited to have Jordan Travis and Jonathan Brooks at the @ShrineBowl this year.



When an invited or to-be invited player gets hurt in-season, we still honor that invitation if they choose to attend and doesn't interfere with rehab.



Our unique interview processes allows them… pic.twitter.com/dP1bsCN74q — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) January 16, 2024

If you ever needed more evidence that big time CFB is not playing the same sport as everyone else… Bama has hired away 2 pretty good G5 head coaches to be assistants this week. Linguist goes from HC to position coach voluntarily. Because Bama. https://t.co/jUgl4FnOHy — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 16, 2024

#RealOne forever grateful for the #Work and excited to see you elevate in this profession. Great days ahead buddy! #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/2huCLHSeLi — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 16, 2024

Florida State WR Johnny Wilson has 35 5/8" arms with an 84 1/2" wingspan.



He's a pterodactyl — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 16, 2024

Highest Graded CB in Single Coverage this season:



Jarrian Jones, Florida State: 91.3 pic.twitter.com/8UBgs4ZutZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2024

CB1 is still up for debate, but I love this nickel corner class. Feisty and good tackling group. Some of my favorites:



• Mike Sainristil - Michigan

• Jarrian Jones - Florida State

• Daequan Hardy - Penn State — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 16, 2024

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball is on a surge as of late, winning four straight to find themselves 10-6 (4-1 ACC) ahead of a major matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

Michael Rogner broke down five things to know ahead of the game, while he and Matt Minnick hopped on for the latest episode of Gospel of Ham to preview both the Miami and Clemson matchups as well as diving into everything that’s gone into the Seminoles’ January resurgence.

Oh you thought she was done?



Congratulations Sara on earning Player of the Week from The @USBWA #NoleFAM | @SaraBejedi pic.twitter.com/6urylpvjOS — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 16, 2024

Baseball

A sad update as legendary Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin Sr. has been moved to hospice care. The all-time winningest coach in any collegiate sport has been battling Lewy body dementia since 2021, though news of his fight with it only came out this past October — prayers up to one of the best (on and off the field) to ever be associated with college sports.

To all our FSU baseball family, just spoke with Carol Martin and wanted to share that #11 is now on Hospice Care. This is merely a request for prayers and love for the Martin family.

We love you #11! GO NOLES ❤️ ❤️ — Animals of Section B (@SectionBAnimals) January 16, 2024

Softball

Another Top 5️⃣ preseason ranking for the Noles #Team41 pic.twitter.com/z2ycJRFwNq — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 16, 2024

O-C-H-O is back and ready for more #Team41 pic.twitter.com/waMXmgXA6E — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 16, 2024

All Sports

Just one round away from crowning 2024's first champion @BahamasKFTour:



T1. Jeremy Paul (-12)

T1. Kevin Roy

3. @FredBiondi (-11)

T4. Tim Widing (-10)

T4. Cristobal Del Solar

T6. @QCumber0 (-9)

T6. @kklimbhasut — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 16, 2024

Florida State women’s tennis started off the season with a win, taking down Old Dominion 4-3 in Tallahassee:

The Seminoles jumped out quick as sophomore Millie Bissett and freshman Laura Putz won 6-2 at No. 3 doubles, but the Monarchs responded with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point and the 1-0 lead. Florida State started strong in singles, winning four out of six first sets. Senior Ellie Schoppe gave FSU its first team point by winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles to make the match 1-1. Old Dominion responded by securing three out of the five second sets to send the other five matches into third sets. Despite dropping the first set, Putz broke the tie and won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Senior Anna Arkadianou extended the lead to 3-1 as she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Old Dominion continued to fight as they won at No. 5 and No. 1 singles and made the match 3-3. The Seminoles were able to come away with the victory when Kristyna Lavickova won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 singles to give the Florida State its first victory of the 2024 season.

Florida State track and field athlete Suus Altorf was named the ACC’s Women’s Performer of the Week:

Altorf made a huge contribution to the Women’s side this past weekend at the annual Jimmy Carnes Invitational. Altorf had no problem breezing past the competition in the one-mile run. The Hillegom, Netherlands native finished with a time of 4:42.99, which also set a new facility record. Altorf’s time currently stands as the second-fastest time in the ACC this season. “Suus had a great solo run” Sprints Coach, Matt Kane said. “It was really great to see her test her fitness and be able to challenge herself in a new event.”

Seminoles’ hurdler Andre Korbmacher, meanwhile, earned honors on the men’s side: