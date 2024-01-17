 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: FSU, putting finishing touches on 2024 class, adds a blue-chip recruit for 2025

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
Peyton Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Recruiting

It’s not a transfer, but Florida State football still added a player at the expense of the Alabama Crimson Tide, with 2025 blue-chip defensive lineman Javion Hilson flipping his commitment from Alabama to FSU.

From Josh Pick:

Hilson, who stands 6-3.5 225 pounds, attends Cocoa High School (Florida), and has a 98 rating (high four-star) from the 247Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 47th best player in his class (7th best EDGE prospect and 6th best player in FL).

He was considered a Florida State lean before surprisingly committing to Alabama in early December. But the Seminole staff never conceded his recruitment, and it paid off in a big way Tuesday, less than a week after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and Norvell spurned Bama to stay in Tallahassee.

Hilson becomes the fourth member of #Tribe25, joining quarterback Tramell Jones Jr, linebacker Ethan Pritchard, and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Craving even more FSU recruiting talk? We’ve got another Florida State of Recruiting pod courtesy of The Three Stars, who tackled the offensive players (heh) that Florida State has added in the portal so far this offseason.

Florida State 2024 Signing Class

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

EDGE: Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WIDE RECEIVER: Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATHLETE: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Sione Lolohea (Oregon State Beavers)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Terrance Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

Football

Want to feel pain associated with FSU football that has nothing to do with how the season ended, or just, you know, a normal person who is curious about how the renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium are going? You can keep track of progress with this EarthCam.

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball is on a surge as of late, winning four straight to find themselves 10-6 (4-1 ACC) ahead of a major matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

Michael Rogner broke down five things to know ahead of the game, while he and Matt Minnick hopped on for the latest episode of Gospel of Ham to preview both the Miami and Clemson matchups as well as diving into everything that’s gone into the Seminoles’ January resurgence.

Baseball

A sad update as legendary Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin Sr. has been moved to hospice care. The all-time winningest coach in any collegiate sport has been battling Lewy body dementia since 2021, though news of his fight with it only came out this past October — prayers up to one of the best (on and off the field) to ever be associated with college sports.

Softball

All Sports

Florida State women’s tennis started off the season with a win, taking down Old Dominion 4-3 in Tallahassee:

The Seminoles jumped out quick as sophomore Millie Bissett and freshman Laura Putz won 6-2 at No. 3 doubles, but the Monarchs responded with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.

Florida State started strong in singles, winning four out of six first sets. Senior Ellie Schoppe gave FSU its first team point by winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles to make the match 1-1.

Old Dominion responded by securing three out of the five second sets to send the other five matches into third sets.

Despite dropping the first set, Putz broke the tie and won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Senior Anna Arkadianou extended the lead to 3-1 as she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Old Dominion continued to fight as they won at No. 5 and No. 1 singles and made the match 3-3.

The Seminoles were able to come away with the victory when Kristyna Lavickova won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4 singles to give the Florida State its first victory of the 2024 season.

Florida State track and field athlete Suus Altorf was named the ACC’s Women’s Performer of the Week:

Altorf made a huge contribution to the Women’s side this past weekend at the annual Jimmy Carnes Invitational.

Altorf had no problem breezing past the competition in the one-mile run. The Hillegom, Netherlands native finished with a time of 4:42.99, which also set a new facility record. Altorf’s time currently stands as the second-fastest time in the ACC this season.

“Suus had a great solo run” Sprints Coach, Matt Kane said. “It was really great to see her test her fitness and be able to challenge herself in a new event.”

Seminoles’ hurdler Andre Korbmacher, meanwhile, earned honors on the men’s side:

Andre, a true freshman, had a breakout collegiate debut for the Noles over the weekend at the annual Jimmy Carnes Invitational. The Bellingham, WA native has already worked his way into the record books after notching a new facility record in the preliminary round of the 60m Hurdles with a time of 7.75.

In the finals, Korbmacher broke his own record with a blazing time of 7.71 for a first-place finish. The time is tied for the third-fastest throughout the country this season, first in the ACC and currently sits at 7th all-time in FSU history.

“I’m really excited for Andre.” Hurdles Coach, Matt Kane said. “To make that adjustment to the high hurdles this quickly is a testament to his determination and strong work ethic.” “We expect lots of great things as the season progresses.”

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...