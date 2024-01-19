The Florida State Seminoles offseason roster overhaul has been in full swing as of late. Whether it is transfers in or out, NFL declarations, or in this case a decision to leave football, it has been a myriad of moves in the last month.

Reported earlier this month by 247Sports as a likely outcome, the updated roster release today confirmed that offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton has made the decision to step away from the Florida State football team. Charlton only recorded two snaps this season and eleven in total over his two seasons in Tallahassee. It was the expectation since the time of his committment that the redshirt freshman would require a few years in the program before being ready to contribute significant snaps for the Seminoles.

His official FSU bio: