The Florida State Seminoles offseason roster overhaul has been in full swing as of late. Whether it is transfers in or out, NFL declarations, or in this case a decision to leave football, it has been a myriad of moves in the last month.
Reported earlier this month by 247Sports as a likely outcome, the updated roster release today confirmed that offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton has made the decision to step away from the Florida State football team. Charlton only recorded two snaps this season and eleven in total over his two seasons in Tallahassee. It was the expectation since the time of his committment that the redshirt freshman would require a few years in the program before being ready to contribute significant snaps for the Seminoles.
His official FSU bio:
2022:
Appeared in five games…ACC Honor Roll...Seminole Scholar…made collegiate debut in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…also saw action in 45-3 victory at Miami, 38-3 win at Syracuse, 49-17 win vs. Louisiana and 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs. Oklahoma…redshirted 2022 season.
BEFORE FSU:
Consensus three-star ranked 30th among offensive guards in America and No. 65 among all prospects from Georgia by Rivals…rated as No. 70 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 122 overall prospect in Georgia on 247 Composite…tabbed 64th among offensive guards nationally and 121st among prospects from Georgia by ESPN…ranked 103rd among all interior linemen in Class of 2022 by 247Sports…helped lead Pirates to second round of 2021 GHSA AAAAAA playoffs with 11-1 record…blocked for offense that rushed for 45 touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
