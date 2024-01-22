Noles News: 2024 FSU football schedule coming Wednesday

Recruiting

Junior Day took place this weekend in Tallahassee, with some big names coming through the Moore:

ELITE talent in Tally yesterday for FSU’s first Junior Day! pic.twitter.com/00H4C7SnRB — The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) January 21, 2024

2025 4-Star Edge Zion Grady walking into Moore with Coach JP. pic.twitter.com/A6LoJIZHfL — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 20, 2024

2025 4-Star LB Tavion Wallace from Georgia heading into Moore. pic.twitter.com/XTJwl2Mn2h — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 20, 2024

2025 5-Star WR Jamie Ffrench Jr. from Jacksonville strolling into Moore. pic.twitter.com/tn4mmHEA99 — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 20, 2024

2025 QB FSU commit

Tramell Jones Jr. continues his day at FSU. pic.twitter.com/nGkxhv0MVA — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 20, 2024

Catch up on all the latest recruiting news in Tomahawk Nation’s official recruiting thread:

Football

The first official step towards the 2024 Florida State football season came last week with the team’s roster being updated to reflect the newest Seminoles — as well as new jersey numbers.

The updated roster reflected the departure of offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton:

With Florida State’s 2024 opponents already locked in, the only thing set to be finalized are dates for the Seminoles slate next season — the ACC’s full schedule slate is set to be announced this Wednesday on the ACC Network during a two-hour schedule release special.

It’ll be the first year that FSU will be facing off against Cal and SMU as conference members — as well as the first time overall the Seminoles will play those two programs (FSU isn’t scheduled to play Stanford until 2025).

The locked-in dates that Florida State currently has are its de ason-opening transatlantic showdown vs. Georgia Tech (Aug. 24), a home matchup vs. Mike Norvell’s former squad in Memphis (Sep. 14), a road game vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 9), an FCS opponent in Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and the next iteration of the FSU-UF rivalry in Tallahassee (Nov. 23).

2024 Florida State Football Schedule:

Basketball

Florida State’s men’s basketball’s hot streak was snapped on Saturday by the Clemson Tigers, a 78-67 loss that was dominated by Clemson for the final 25 minutes of the game.

From Matt Minnnick:

Florida State (11-7, 5-2) entered the game undefeated in 2024 and it looked like the streak might continue early on, as FSU built an 8 point first half lead. But the final 25 minutes of the game belonged exclusively to Clemson (13-5, 3-4) and the desperate Tigers were able to hand FSU their first loss in the last 6 games. For the Seminoles, it will certainly feel like a missed opportunity after they beat their rivals in Coral Gables earlier in the week. FSU thrived during the five game streak by generating transition offense from long rebounds and turnovers on defense, and by generating extra possessions by grabbing offensive rebounds. The Seminoles did neither in this game and the result was the worst offensive performance since the SMU game in mid-December. Once Clemson built their lead, in a game that was being whistled very tightly, FSU simply could not get stops without fouling. Which makes it impossible to trim into the lead. The hallmark of FSU under Leonard Hamilton has been depth. The ‘Noles have rarely had an elite starting five over the last 20 years, but their 1-12 has often been better than most other teams’ 1-12. Today was an example of what happens when the depth is a no show. Taylor Bol Bowen, Cam Corhen, and Primo Spears were all major contributors to FSU’s resurgence, but all three struggled to ever get in rhythm today. Corhen had 1 point and 1 rebound in 14 minutes, Bowen only record one stat—a steal—in the second half, and Spears just seemed to be trying to do too much on his own, going 3-10 with 0 assists and 2 turnovers. This inability to pick up the slack for struggling starters like Miller who battled foul trouble and turnovers all game ensured FSU had little chance in the end.

We have a lot to be thankful for. We stand on the shoulders of our FSU basketball alumni. pic.twitter.com/JpXgrhKyey — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 21, 2024

Things weren’t much better for FSU women’s basketball, who suffered a second straight loss. The No. 15 Seminoles were upset by Virginia at home in a game where they were unable to get stops when it mattered.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

For the second straight game the Noles allowed an opposing guard to go off against them. This time it was Kymora Johnson who scored 35 points. She averages 13 points. FSU really needs to figure out these defensive issues. Yes, the Noles shot poorly. However, they shouldn’t need to have to shoot a great percentage to beat a team that was under .500 and winless in the ACC - especially at home. There was one major bright spot for Florida State. The Seminoles only committed three turnovers as a team for the entire game. We are still checking but this is very likely a program record. I never thought that I would see a game where FSU only had three turnovers and still lose the game to a sub .500 team (at home) but here we are. This was a brutal loss. FSU fell at least one seed line and maybe two seed lines based on this one game. Depending on results around the nation, Florida State is probably now a six or seven seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were about a four seed when the week began. This loss also damages FSU’s chances of finishing in the top 4 of the ACC and getting the double-bye. UVA was 76 in the NET before this game. The good news (if you can call it that) is that they will move up after this big road win. Therefore, this loss will probably be a Q2 loss for FSU right now so it won’t look so bad on the resume. The bad news is that UVA is not a good team. They could lose enough going forward that their NET slips and this loss could easily end up as a Q3 loss on Selection Sunday which would look really bad on the resume if FSU wants to get a top 4 seed. However, the season is not over. This is still the team that beat North Carolina and Virginia Tech last week along with taking top five NC State to overtime in Raleigh. Also, there are still four remaining Q4 games left on the schedule with likely a couple more in the ACC Tournament. Therefore, there will still be plenty of opportunities to turn things around but FSU really needs to figure things out fast.

Baseball

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick getting one last bullpen in at Florida Baseball Armory before heading off to spring training. Messick finished his 1st pro-season strong at (High-A) Lake County over his last 7 starts.



- 35.2(IP) 27H 10R 10ER 12BB 48SO 2.52 ERA… pic.twitter.com/kfGZAUkNbt — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) January 20, 2024

Softball

Your 2024 Florida State Softball Team #Team41 pic.twitter.com/3shCg5pvLC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 20, 2024

All Sports

No. 20 Florida State men’s tennis took down Alabama this weekend in a back-and-forth 4-3 win:

The doubles round was a thriller as Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif defeated the 25th-ranked pairing in the country handily 6-2 before Alex Bulte and Jamie Connel dropped their matchup in a tight 6-4 set. Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane exchanged leads with their opposition on Court 2 as they were neck-and-neck and came down to a tiebreak after reaching 6-6. The 52nd-ranked pairing in collegiate tennis powered through the razor-thin margin and took the doubles point for the Seminoles off a 7-5 tiebreaker. Dous-Karpenschif and Bulte each dropped their singles matches in two sets as Alabama took a 2-1 lead. Rihane won comfortably as he only dropped one game in the first set before maintaining a steady lead to finish out the game 6-4 to tie the team score back up at 2-2. Pourroy took full command of the first set in 6-2 fashion but finishing off the 51st-ranked player in the country wasn’t going to be easy as he dropped the second set 6-3. The third set was the same result as the second as Alabama regained the lead with two matches remaining. Connel was up against Ponce De Leon in a battle between two top-100 players. He won the first set 6-3 before trading games back-and-forth in the second set and came down to 6-6. Connel unleashed his prowess and won the tiebreaker to tie the team score back up at 3-3 as it all came down to Court 1. Cornut-Chauvinc was tasked with the 35th-best player in the nation in Planinsek. Cornut-Chauvinc had defeated some of the best players throughout his career and he managed to take the first set 6-4 before coming down to a 6-6 second set. Plininsek took the tiebreaker, but when the final set to decide the match was in the balance, Cornut-Chauvinc excelled with a 6-1 third set victory to send Florida State home with a gutsy win. Florida State improves to 3-1 and will return to Starkville, Mississippi, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Seminoles will face Arizona State on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and then face either hosts Mississippi State or VCU on Sunday at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. ET. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

Congratulations to @heathcharlotte9 and @LottieWoad on their invitations to the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur⛳️



We can't wait to cheer you on in April pic.twitter.com/MfHynKAyYF — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 19, 2024

...



Tori Carroll gets the Garnet and Gold started in the Women's long jump for a second place finish (5.61m)#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NbPZ35TfmU — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 19, 2024

!



Altorf picks up an easy first place finish in the 1000m run for a new facility and personal record (2:42.49)!#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/L4o6gxNWbm — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 19, 2024

..



Jaden Francis secures a first place finish for the Seminoles in the 600m run. #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5VaNxbcJDe — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 19, 2024

!



Agnes McTighe gets us going in the one-mile run for a first place finish (4:48.20).#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1OytnUsckX — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 20, 2024

The champs are back to work #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WQ5TxEMAGu — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 19, 2024