FSU to face off against Boston College in 2024 home opener on Labor Day

Mark another date down in ink.
Florida State Seminoles football, after opening the 2024 season in Ireland vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, will kick off its home slate with a Labor Day matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles.
Florida State leads the all-time series vs. Boston College 16-5 (7-2 at home) with the Seminoles currently riding a five-game win steak against the Eagles.
Last season saw the Eagles nearly pull off an upset in Chestnut Hill — Boston College first took a 10-3 lead, but then FSU put up 28 straight to make it 31-10. The Eagles then scored 19 unanswered points by taking advantage of some poorly-timed Florida State mistakes, but ultimately fell short after a school-record 18th penalty on the home team kept the chains moving for Florida State.
FSU has played on Labor Day weekend the last two seasons, wins vs. the LSU Tigers in New Orleans and Orlando, but hasn’t played on the actual date since a loss to Virginia Tech in 2018.
2024 Florida State Football Schedule:
- Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- Sep. 2: vs. Boston College Eagles, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Sep. 14: vs. Memphis Tigers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Nov. 9: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN
- Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Nov. 30: vs. Florida Gators, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: at Duke Blue Devils, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
- Date TBA: vs. Cal Golden Bears, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: vs. Clemson Tigers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
- Date TBA: at Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- Date TBA: at SMU Mustangs, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
